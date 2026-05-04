Be A Hero To Your Kids With These Owala Star Wars Water Bottles

Owala water bottles are everywhere these days, especially in the classroom. My daughter and her friends like to flaunt their bottles at school and lunch, showing off the various colors and designs of these handy containers. As such, I'm really compelled to pick up these custom Star Wars color variants, so she can stay hydrated with a subtle sense of swag.

Whether you have a child who can't wait for The Mandalorian and Grogu's release date on the 2026 Movie schedule, or you're a diehard fan who watches Star Wars movies in order every so often, you don't want to miss out on these 24-ounce Star Wars Owala bottles. Take a look at the collection below, which features color variants from left to right meant to represent Darth Vader, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, and Grogu:

(Image credit: Amazon)

That's a sick color lineup, and there are many other futuristic features for those not familiar with Owala. The biggest hook for me as a parent was the built-in freesip spout, which allows anyone to alternate between a sip of water or taking a giant gulp. The biggest pain of water bottles is maintaining those straws, and losing them severely limits the functionality of other high-end bottles. It's nice to see a brand that figured that problem out, so I can confidently chug green milk through it when I'm watching my favorite Star Wars movie.

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Another perk of buying the Star Wars collection specifically is that each one comes with a couple of stickers for you or your little one to adorn the bottle with. While I prefer the clean and sleek design, my kid loves to litter her bottle with every sticker she can find. Having an official Star Wars sticker on the bottle will help drive home what it represents for younger kids and make it all the more impressive.

I try not to push Star Wars on my kids too much, so you won't find me dropping the big bucks on the Mos Eisley LEGO set. That said, this is the perfect case: it's both functional and something she can use every day. It may sound wild, but it gives me the same vibe as when my parents had their themed lunch boxes back in the day, though way more subtle.

Order a Star Wars-themed Owala and sip on it while watching all the old movies and shows on streaming with a Disney+ subscription. I'd recommend checking out the newest series, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, which is getting rave reviews across the board from fans and critics alike.