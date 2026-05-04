There's A New LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook Coming And I'm Already Trying To Find Shelf Space

I’ve lamented in the past about the challenge I regularly face as a fan of both books and LEGO sets when it comes to shelf space. A lack of places to display either might be the only thing keeping me from spending all of my money on all the books and LEGO sets. It’s for that reason that I’m especially fond of the LEGO Book Nook sets, as they not only bring two of my favorite hobbies together, but they’re also a bit more flexible with how they can be displayed.

If you haven't heard, LEGO has been coming out with Book Nook sets inspired by some very popular book series and designed to fit among your books on a shelf. Following the release of the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Book Nook set, Barnes & Noble has a new LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook available for pre-order. It's Dumbledore's Office, and I think I need it.

(Image credit: LEGO/Barnes and Noble)

The cool thing about the LEGO book nook sets is that they can be displayed open (see photo above), or folded closed and set between your books. The folded-closed option takes up less space on a bookshelf, plus, it still allows the set to be on display from the front. Check out the closed version from the box below:

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(Image credit: LEGO/Barnes and Noble)

I've been eying the Hogwarts Express Harry Potter Book Nook set for a while, but until very recently, my main focus was on saving up for the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds set (I got mine at Barnes & Noble, however Target currently has it listed for a lower price). I'm in the middle of assembling my Hogwarts set, after which I need to make some shelf decisions, but that's a later problem. As is my decision on which Harry Potter Book Nook set I need, apparently.

I think I like this new set even more than the Hogwarts Express Book Nook set. It's entirely possible that I'm just dazzled by the newness of the Dumbledore's Office set, or I’m still in my feelings over my recent listen of the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince full cast audiobook, but Merlin's beard, this new book nook is adorable!

The details of Dumbledore’s office are just so great, with things like a Pensieve, the Sorting Hat and portraits on the walls featuring former Hogwarts headmasters on display. Plus, there's Dumbledore's Phoenix bestie, Fawkes, among the minifigures! The set also includes minifigs of Harry and Dumbledore, as well as Dumbledore's phoenix patronus.

I love everything about this set, including the option to fold it together so it doesn't take up quite so much space on my shelf.

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The LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook - Dumbledore's Office set is a Barnes & Noble exclusive, and it's set for release on June 1, 2026. The price is $129.99.

In addition to the two mentioned LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook sets, there are a couple of other Book Nook LEGO sets available. For Sherlock Holmes fans, there’s this quaint glimpse of Baker Street, and for Lord of the Rings fans, there’s the Balrog Book Nook. As excited as I am to see a new Harry Potter Book Nook, I really hope there are more in development for other popular book series (ACOTAR? Red Rising? Fourth Wing? Perhaps some stand-alone books like Project Hail Mary?) A girl can dream. In the meantime, I have a Hogwarts castle to finish building, and I’m counting down the days until the Harry Potter TV show arrives this Christmas!