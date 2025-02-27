Hours After Police Said No Foul Play Was Suspected, There's Been An Update On Gene Hackman's Death

It’s been a sad day for family, friends and fans of Oscar winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, as the couple and their beloved dog were found dead at their home in Santa Fe yesterday. While it was originally reported that the police didn’t suspect that any foul play was involved, the situation seems to have now changed with an update on the case.

What Are The Police Now Saying About The Deaths Of Gene Hackman, His Wife And Their Dog?

Tributes for screen legend Gene Hackman and his wife have been pouring in from luminaries like Viola Davis, Francis Ford Coppola, Joshn Brolin and Antonio Banderas since the news came out about the duo being found dead at their home. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department originally noted that there was no foul play that may have led to the deaths, but a new report from TMZ has those investigating now calling the situation “suspicious.”

According to an affidavit (which the outlet obtained) from a local sheriff's detective who requested a search warrant of the couple’s home:

The death of the two deceased individuals [is] suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.

Other information included in the document notes that the detective believes it’s possible that Arakawa (who was found near the countertop in a bathroom) could have fallen suddenly and knocked the heater to the ground as she did. It also states that she had been dead for some time when the couple was found, as her body was already decomposing, with signs of mummification in her hands and feet and her face being bloated.

Hackman was found fully clothed in a room near the kitchen, with his sunglasses near his body, leading the detective to believe he may have also fallen suddenly.

Gene Hackman’s Daughter Voiced Concern That Toxic Fumes Were To Blame For The Deaths

Shortly after news came out about the couple being found dead, Hackman’s daughter from his first marriage, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, spoke with TMZ and said that while the investigation was ongoing, she thought it was possible that toxic fumes could have caused the deaths. After deputies found their bodies, however, both the local fire department and the gas company which handled service for the residence were called in to make sure no carbon monoxide or other fumes were present to present a threat as the investigation continued.

When the gas company was done looking over the equipment, it was decided that “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”

Hackman (who had recently turned 95, while Arakawa was 63) retired from his illustrious acting career in 2004, leaving behind a film legacy that won’t be forgotten any time soon. He won Oscars for The French Connection and Unforgiven (with his daughter noting that the former film was his favorite), and was nominated a total of five times. Along with giving one of the most inspiring speeches in film history as coach Norman Dale in Hoosiers, he’s also firmly cemented in superhero movie history for portraying Lex Luthor opposite Christopher Reeve in Superman: The Movie and two of its sequels.

Obviously, this story is still developing, but we’ll have updates as soon as they become available.