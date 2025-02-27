Legendary Actor Gene Hackman, His Wife Betsy Arakawa And Their Dog Found Dead In Santa Fe Home

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead inside their home in New Mexico yesterday. Police were reportedly called to the scene to do a welfare check and discovered the pair deceased, alongside the family dog who had also passed away.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department released a statement on Thursday morning saying foul play is not suspected. An investigation is ongoing to determine what happened, according to CNN.

In a career that spanned from the early 1960s to the mid 2000s, Hackman played numerous lead roles in notable movies and was also a reliable supporting actor capable of elevating anything he was in. He was nominated for 5 Oscars, 8 Golden Globes and 5 BAFTAs, notably winning two Academy Awards for his brilliant work in The French Connection and Unforgiven.

Despite the long career, however, Hackman didn't get started in acting immediately. He grew up in California but later moved in with his grandparents in Illinois after his father left the family. He lied about his age and joined the United States Marine Corp at 16. He served in China and Japan before he was discharged at 21. In the mid-1950s, he moved to Hollywood and was able to pick up some bit parts. He also befriended a young Dustin Hoffman. The two helped each other to land auditions, and both of their careers started taking off in the 1960s.

Hackman was getting key supporting roles in movies and TV shows by the mid-1960s and gained his first notable recognition for acting excellence in 1968 when he picked up a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his work in Bonnie & Clyde. Three years later, he was nominated again, this time for Best Actor in The French Connection, which brought him worldwide acclaim and turned him into a major Hollywood star.

Memorable projects like The Poseidon Adventure and The Conversation continued in the 1970s, but it was his work as Lex Luthor in Superman and Superman II that's best remembered by most fans. Hackman brought swagger, charisma and a sense of fun to the villainous role and alongside Marlon Brando, paved the way for big Hollywood stars to take roles in superhero movies.

The rest of Hackman's acting career was filled with plenty of other memorable movies. The Firm, The Birdcage, The Quick And The Dead, Runaway Jury, Behind Enemy Lines and my own personal favorite The Royal Tenenbaums are just a handful of the notable entries through the 80s and 90s. It's likely his turn as Little Bill in Unforgiven, however, that's stuck around and resonated the most. The role won Hackman his second Oscar and is a key part of why the Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman movie won Best Picture and is still remembered as one of the best movies of the '90s.

And then he just moved on. Despite plenty of interest and offers to be a part of major projects, Hackman retired and walked away from Hollywood in 2004 and never looked back. He moved to Santa Fe, alongside Arakawa, who he married in 1991, and he started writing novels, cycling regularly and designing homes, several of which were featured in Architectural Digest. He also attended local charity events around Santa Fe and was a fixture of the community.

Hackman was, without question, one of the best actors of his generation. With his military background and gruff exterior, he could play extremely intimidating characters, and with his natural charisma, he could play far more over the top and flamboyant characters. He also had the emotional range to be able to make you feel something during more vulnerable moments. He was a true original, both in his independent spirit and in the work he produced, and his movies will be fondly remembered for generations to come.

Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese: Christopher, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne. He'll also be missed by millions of fans.