King Of The Hill Voice Actor Shot And Killed, Allegedly During Argument With Neighbor

As hype for Hulu's upcoming King of the Hill revival reached an early fever pitch over the first footage being revealed to fans, one of the show's veteran voice actors has been shot and killed after an alleged argument in San Antonio, Texas. Jonathan Joss, who voiced the animated comedy's Native American neighbor John Redcorn, was 59 years old.

San Antonio PD and eyewitnesses reported that the actor and a neighbor got into a "heated argument" on Sunday night, according to TMZ, while at a residence on the south side of the city. The neighbor, later identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, then allegedly pulled a gun out and fired multiple bullets that struck Jonathan Joss, and then took off in a vehicle.

After authorities were alerted to check out a shooting in progress, witnesses shared descriptions of the neighbor's car. Officers allegedly soon found the shooting suspect just a block away from the scene.

Alvarez-Cega was thereafter arrested and charged with murder. His bond has been set at $200,000, and police are in the process of questioning witnesses to determine a cause for the alleged argument.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and attempted to provide Joss with medical help. Unfortunately, their efforts were unable to stave off the inevitable, and the actor was soon pronounced dead at the residence.

Jonathan Joss' involvement in the upcoming King of the Hill revival remains unknown up to this point, but according to a Reddit user, the actor was present as an audience member during the show's CCXP panel in Mexico City over the weekend. He allegedly interrupted the panel to speak about the death of voice actor Johnny Hardwick, whose Dale Gribble will be voiced by Toby Huss in later episodes.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on December 22, 1965, Joss entered the world of on-screen acting in 1994 after having graduated years prior with a BA in Theater Arts. Along with a trio of TV movies, one of which was an adaptation of James A. Michener's Texas, Joss also appeared in the bull-riding biopic 8 Seconds with Luke Perry. Over the next 30 years, he took on roles in dozens of films, TV shows and video games, from Walker, Texas Ranger to True Grit to Red Dead Redemption.

Joss was actually the second actor to portray the role of King of the Hill's John Redcorn. The character was initially voiced in a pair of episodes by Victor Aaron, who was killed at 39 during a car crash in 1996. Joss took over the part starting with Season 2's "Arrow Head," and he maintained a recurring presence across all 13 seasons, and is credited with appearances in 34 episodes.

Arguably the actor's second most beloved role among TV comedy fanatics was his turn as one of Parks and Recreation's most memorable side characters, the Wamapoke Tribe leader Ken Hotate.

In more recent years, Joss appeared in Taylor Sheridan and Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King, and lent his voice to the video game Cyberpunk 2077 and its Phantom Liberty DLC, as well as the acclaimed podcast Bridgewater.

We at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Jonathan Joss during this mournful time.

More to come...