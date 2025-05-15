How Many Character From Tombstone Can You Recognize?

Tombstone, which you can watch with a Hulu subscription, is one of the best Westerns of all time. Not only does it feature some of the best quotes in any movie, ever, but it also has one fantastic cast. It also has some fantastic facial hair on most of the cast members. How well do you know the movie? Can you name every star and every character in it? Here is your chance to prove you're no lunger. See if you can get all twenty. You're a daisy if you do.

