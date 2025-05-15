How Many Character From Tombstone Can You Recognize?
Who's my huckleberry?
Tombstone, which you can watch with a Hulu subscription, is one of the best Westerns of all time. Not only does it feature some of the best quotes in any movie, ever, but it also has one fantastic cast. It also has some fantastic facial hair on most of the cast members. How well do you know the movie? Can you name every star and every character in it? Here is your chance to prove you're no lunger. See if you can get all twenty. You're a daisy if you do.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.