Happy Gilmore 2 Fans Suspected That Bear Was Actually Taylor Swift. I'm So Here For Her Finally Addressing It
She's very entertained by all this.
Taylor Swift is no stranger to rumors. For decades, she’s been dealing with them, and while some can be aggressive and annoying, others are downright funny. Case in point, we just got her thoughts on one of the silliest ones, as she officially reacted to and denied the claims that she played the bear in Happy Gilmore 2.
After the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, fans and famous folk alike expressed their love for Travis Kelce’s cameo in it. Many, also hilariously started to wonder if the football player’s girlfriend played the bear that attacked his character, The Waiter, in Bad Bunny's character's dream about putting an end to his co-worker. So, when Swift appeared on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, they asked her about this speculation, and she laughed and said:
I'd assume Taylor Swift is not a fan of all the rumors surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce, and I'd imagine they can get annoying. However, some rumors are so absurd and silly that you can’t help but laugh at them. And I love that both the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs' star got a real kick out of this one.
Now, while there was a credited bear performer in Happy Gilmore 2, I do see the logic behind people thinking it could have been Taylor Swift. Adam Sandler is a certified Swiftie, and the "So High School" singer's boyfriend was in the movie. It wouldn’t be totally out of the realm of possibility for her to make a cameo in it.
However, the odds of that being true were low, and now Swift herself has debunked them, too. That didn’t stop her from being entertained by the rumors, though, as she said:
When Happy Gilmore 2 came out, Swift did post on her Instagram story about her love for the movie, so I’m not shocked that she was entertained by the discourse surrounding the possibility of her playing the bear.
I'm also not surprised that she gave the actual Bear Performer, whose name is Brandon Alan Smith, his flowers too, by saying:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
She also gave Travis Kelce’s other scene partner, Bad Bunny, his flowers as well.
Many have been praising Bad Bunny’s Happy Gilmore 2 performance as Oscar, the busboy-turned-caddy, myself included; however, it hits different coming from Taylor Swift. She clearly cared so much about both his and Kelce’s performances in the movie and was obviously entertained by them, which is so sweet to see.
Well, now, if you go back and watch Happy Gilmore 2 with a Netflix subscription, you can’t think with certainty that that bear was Taylor Swift. However, you can let the scene remind you of the rumors and her delightedly debunking them, which, honestly, might be better than if that bear was actually her.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.