Happy Gilmore 2 Fans Suspected That Bear Was Actually Taylor Swift. I'm So Here For Her Finally Addressing It

Taylor Swift is no stranger to rumors. For decades, she’s been dealing with them, and while some can be aggressive and annoying, others are downright funny. Case in point, we just got her thoughts on one of the silliest ones, as she officially reacted to and denied the claims that she played the bear in Happy Gilmore 2 .

After the long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , fans and famous folk alike expressed their love for Travis Kelce’s cameo in it. Many, also hilariously started to wonder if the football player’s girlfriend played the bear that attacked his character, The Waiter, in Bad Bunny's character's dream about putting an end to his co-worker. So, when Swift appeared on the Kelce brothers’ podcast , New Heights , they asked her about this speculation, and she laughed and said:

I can deny. Like, this is one of those ones where we’ll send it to each other and be like, ‘Hey, did you hear I was the bear?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'd assume Taylor Swift is not a fan of all the rumors surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce, and I'd imagine they can get annoying. However, some rumors are so absurd and silly that you can’t help but laugh at them. And I love that both the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs' star got a real kick out of this one.

Now, while there was a credited bear performer in Happy Gilmore 2, I do see the logic behind people thinking it could have been Taylor Swift. Adam Sandler is a certified Swiftie , and the "So High School" singer's boyfriend was in the movie. It wouldn’t be totally out of the realm of possibility for her to make a cameo in it.

However, the odds of that being true were low, and now Swift herself has debunked them, too. That didn’t stop her from being entertained by the rumors, though, as she said:

At this point, we’re just like, ‘Of course they think I’m inside of a bear costume.’ Like, I’m honored to be thought of in that context, because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times.

When Happy Gilmore 2 came out, Swift did post on her Instagram story about her love for the movie, so I’m not shocked that she was entertained by the discourse surrounding the possibility of her playing the bear.

I'm also not surprised that she gave the actual Bear Performer, whose name is Brandon Alan Smith, his flowers too, by saying:

Whoever did the bear acting was exquisite. Exquisite performance.

She also gave Travis Kelce’s other scene partner, Bad Bunny, his flowers as well.

Many have been praising Bad Bunny’s Happy Gilmore 2 performance as Oscar, the busboy-turned-caddy, myself included; however, it hits different coming from Taylor Swift. She clearly cared so much about both his and Kelce’s performances in the movie and was obviously entertained by them, which is so sweet to see.