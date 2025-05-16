This Quiz Is For The Rom-Com Fans: Can You Finish The Quotes From These Beloved Romantic Comedy Movies?
Finish the line from these great rom-com quotes!
I love a good romantic comedy. Heck, I love a just-ok rom-com, if I'm being totally honest. Sometimes, a love story is just what I need, and the really good ones have the kind of quotes in them that we never forget. Whether it's because they make us swoon or laugh or maybe just because they help us understand the main characters a bit better, some movie lines are unforgettable.
If you're here, I assume it's because you're a fan of some of the best romantic comedies, and you think you have what it takes to ace this quiz. Well, let's get to it!
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
