Can You Guess The '70s Movie By Just One Quote? Take The Quiz And Find Out!

The 1970s were a huge decade for Hollywood. It was an era that saw a huge shift in the way movies were made, with grittier movies made by directors who took an entirely new approach to filmmaking. It was also filled with great scripts that had amazing quotes. That's what this quiz is all about. Some of the most iconic lines in some of the best movies of the '70s! Now is your chance to see how well you know the lines.

We'll give you a line from a movie, you have to decide which movie the line comes from. Good luck!