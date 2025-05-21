Can You Guess The '70s Movie By Just One Quote? Take The Quiz And Find Out!
Do you feel lucky? Well, do you, punk?
The 1970s were a huge decade for Hollywood. It was an era that saw a huge shift in the way movies were made, with grittier movies made by directors who took an entirely new approach to filmmaking. It was also filled with great scripts that had amazing quotes. That's what this quiz is all about. Some of the most iconic lines in some of the best movies of the '70s! Now is your chance to see how well you know the lines.
We'll give you a line from a movie, you have to decide which movie the line comes from. Good luck!
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
