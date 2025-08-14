Hear Me Out: Why I'm So In On Wednesday And Stranger Things Splitting Their New Seasons On Netflix

The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and those with a Netflix subscription have been treated to a number of popular shows. Wednesday and Stranger Things are some of the best Netflix shows to binge, and they're both embracing a new release schedule. Namely, splitting up its seasons into blocks. While some folks might hate it, I totally love this way of watching the shows.

What we know about Stranger Things 5 is limited, but the final entry of episodes will be released in three different blocks, rather than all at once. The same can also be said for Wednesday Season 2, half of which is out now and the other half will arrive September 3rd. There are a few reasons why I prefer this over getting the whole thing at once.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Slowing down the release results in water cooler talk.

Since Stranger Things and Wednesday are so popular, that means there's a ton of folks watching as new episodes drop on Netflix. While binge-watching is a solitary pastime, releasing batches of episodes allows fans to take in the story at a uniform pace. That makes it feel like more of a community-driven experience.

Water cooler television is typically associated with weekly releases, and it's something that seems to be diminishing since the streaming age. I'm not saying binge-watching is ruining TV, but I love being able to talk with friends and fellow fans about what's happening in my shows. So splitting up new seasons for Netflix juggernauts like Wednesday works for me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Splitting seasons also helps me really enjoy it.

I have to admit, when Stranger Things Season 4 began splitting up the season, I had my doubts. But while it was hard to wait in the month that passed between parts one and two, it allowed the first seven episodes to really have their time and emotional impact. When the final two were finally released, the rest of the fans and I were especially hyped to see how The Duffer Brothers were wrapping up the story.

Stranger Things 5's release schedule is further complicated, as it'll be in three parts across two full months. While this has garnered some eye rolls from fans, I think it'll allow me to enjoy the final batch of this beloved series.

Wednesday Season 2 was a long time coming, and fans were treated to the first four episodes on August 6th. The season is being split literally in half, with the latter four arriving next month. Only time will tell how this affects the overall storytelling, but I'm totally down for this particular release schedule... even if that's a hot take.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second half of Wednesday will arrive on September 3rd, and Stranger Things 5 will bring the first batch of episodes on November 26th.