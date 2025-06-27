I'm A Huge Hunger Games Fan And As A Book Reader, There Are 3 Scenes From Sunrise On The Reaping I Have To See In The Movie

I've waited my whole life to talk about this – or, really, the last three months, but it feels like a lifetime.

If you're like me, you're probably a fan of The Hunger Games movies , which means you may be a fan of the books – and that also probably means you liked Sunrise on the Reaping and cried about as much as I did at the ending. Let's be real; we've all been there.

And, with the incredible cast updates of Sunrise on the Reaping for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation , it just keeps me thinking over and over about what I want to see from this film. Sunrise on the Reaping is one of the best Hunger Games books, and there is so much going for it. So, there are a few scenes from it that I have to see in the film adaptation.

Do not read any further if you haven't read the books! There are major spoilers from Sunrise on the Reaping.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Louella's Death In All Its Glory

While Sunrise on the Reaping will be part of the 2026 movie release schedule , and we'll have plenty of time to prepare for this mentally, I don't think we'll ever truly be ready for Louella's death.

I still remember the moment I read it – I was waiting in an airport lobby for my flight out to California, and I had to physically take a lap around the airport because I was so shocked. It had the same emotional impact as Rue in the first book.

We were, like, six chapters in. I need that to be entirely done in its glory in the movie. I don't want it toned down because she's a child. I want it raw.

I want to feel as deliciously betrayed as I did reading it, because I thought we were going to get so much more of her, and then she was ripped from my fingertips. If that isn't done well in the movie, I'm not sure I'll be able to survive.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lenore Dove's Demise And Her Relation To Lucy Gray Baird When She's Buried

Lenore Dove's death in Sunrise on the Reaping is a heartbreaker for sure – considering that's all Haymitch fought for during the entirety of the game, only for it to be ripped away from him. I'm sure we're going to see her die in the same painful way. I think younger Haymitch actor Joseph Zada will knock it out of the park.

However, the more pressing issue I want to be addressed is the connection to Lucy Gray. As someone who literally just watched The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes for the first time, I would love to see the connection between them explored somehow in her death, because we know from the books that they are related (which honestly makes so much sense with Lenore's personality). We might even get more answers about Lucy in some way.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Older Haymitch And His Time With Katniss

While I doubt Woody Harrelson will return to play an older Haymitch, a girl can dream of having a great epilogue for him.

As we know and expected, after he loses Lenore, Haymitch quickly deteriorates into the drunk that we meet in The Hunger Games movies. But, after the revolution, he "drinks" until the liquor runs out and raises geese in the meantime. He didn't know how much longer he had in this world, but what we do know is that he at least shared some time with Katniss after the main story of the franchise.

It was clear that he cared deeply for her, and seeing this from Haymitch's perspective would be an excellent way to bring the story full circle.

With the casting announcements out and filming set to begin soon, I'm eager to learn more about this adaptation. It's time for a re-read.