The Latest Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Casting Already Has Me Bracing Myself For One Heartbreaking Scene

SPOILERS are ahead for Sunrise on the Reaping. If you don’t want to know the plot details of one of the upcoming book adaptations , you’ve been warned!

The rollout of the cast for the new Hunger Games movie has been the stuff of dreams, especially for a fan of the novel like me. Lionsgate has hit homerun after homerun regarding picking actors who I know will embody their characters to perfection. I mean, come on, Elle Fanning as Effie? It’s perfect. Now, the next batch of casting is here, and while they are not big names, one choice already has me anticipating one deeply heartbreaking scene in the movie.

Ampert (And Other Key Tributes) Have Been Cast In The New Hunger Games

I’ve been living for all the Instagram posts announcing the cast, and per the new Haymitch actor, that’s how he’s been learning about his co-workers, too ! Anyways, on Friday Lionsgate unveiled the young actors playing four tributes: Panache, Silka, Wellie and Ampert. Check it out:

Laura Marcus and Jhaleil Swaby have been chosen to play the notable career tributes from District 1, Silka and Panache, while Wellie, a tribute from District 6, will be played by Rada Rae.

But the casting that really got me was seeing who would embody District 3’s Ampert.

Percy Daggs IV is a young actor who’s been in things like Never Let Go next to Halle Berry, Paradise with Sterling K. Brown and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey with Samuel L. Jackson. And look, I know the book said Ampert is supposed to be young and tiny, but actually seeing him now has me stressed about one key scene from the book.

Seeing Who Will Play Ampert Has My Heart Breaking All Over Again Over The Book

Ampert is the son of one of the many returning characters , Beetee, who will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. He is following Jeffrey Wright, who portrayed the character in the original Hunger Games movies.

In the book, Ampert is placed in the games, with his own father serving as his mentor. This was done to punish Beetee, but he becomes a quick ally with Haymitch during training. And before Haymitch knows it, Beetee recruits him to help him and Ampert break the games while they are in the arena.

During the games, Ampert and Haymitch rendezvous to execute their plan, but Ampert is eaten alive by a bunch of mutts.

In the book, it’s described that the animals literally wipe him so clean that Haymitch only sees his bones left. Especially now that I’ve looked into the sweet eyes of the actor who is portraying Ampert, I know I’m not going to be OK once Sunrise on the Reaping comes out.

These books can just be devastating, but they are told so well, so I’ll be at the movie theater next November, of course, to watch this tragic story play out.