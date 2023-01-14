10 Hugh Grant Romantic Comedies, Ranked

Only some talented actors can really thrive in the world of romantic comedies. The ability to create chemistry with multiple leading women or men is not easy and not everyone can do it well. But, there is at least one actor who makes doing romantic comedy look easy, and fans adore him for it. Hugh Grant romantic comedy movies are among the most beloved rom-coms .

Whether he’s winning the heart of a Hollywood A-lister or competing with Colin Firth for a woman, there is a Grant romantic comedy for everyone.

The following are ranked based on how romantic they are, their ability to highlight Grant as a leading man, and the strength of the comedic elements.

10. Nine Months (1995)

Nine Months is the classic tale of an unexpected pregnancy and a guy kind of being a jerk about it. It stars Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore, Tom Arnold, and Joan Cusack. There are also appearances by Jeff Goldblum and Robin Williams.

The film has a strong cast, and Williams is hilarious, as usual. It’s not one of the best Robin Williams movies , but he definitely gives a standout performance. It’s a romantic comedy that puts more weight on the comedy elements than the romantic parts.

Nine Months doesn’t give us the usual Grant charm. He’s less swoon-worthy and sentimental and more slapstick. There is nothing wrong with him showing that side of his acting, because he’s been a hilarious character in many comedies. However, if you want to watch a movie with him for the romance or his on-screen charisma, Nine Months may not be the right fit.

9. Mickey Blue Eyes (1999)

Mickey Blue Eyes is a very fun movie that allows the star to really lean into his comedic chops. Though it’s more of a co-lead movie with James Caan, Grant stands out in this film. He’s funny in a way that’s not overly silly and cartoonish.

This is an all-right comedy. It’s definitely not one of the best comedies ever, nor a great 90s movie that received harsh reviews , but it’s an okay comedy that’s very funny at times. However, the romantic comedy aspects are lacking. The general premise is romantic — loving someone enough to deal with their mob family — but, the actual romance doesn’t give viewers that much to enjoy, especially when Grant’s character spends most of the movie with his fiancé’s father instead of with her.

8. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant could easily be on the Mount Rushmore of romantic comedy favorites. They’re both charming on screen and create chemistry with almost all of their co-stars. Two Weeks Notice, on paper, seems like the dream film.

In reality, Grant and Bullock have a lot of chemistry, but their characters don’t develop enough together to make you root for them. It takes a while for Grant’s George to become a decent guy, and you aren’t sure why Bullock’s Lucy would fall for him. They seem incredibly incompatible, but not in a fun way. When they finally get together at the end, it doesn’t feel like the triumph that I wanted.

7. The Bridget Jones’s Diary Movies (2001, 2004)

The Bridget Jones’s Diary movies aren’t the typical romantic comedy. This is mainly because Bridget isn’t the usual lead. She’s insecure, doesn’t have her life completely planned, and sometimes picks the bad boy.

The bad boy in the first two Bridget Jones movies is Daniel Cleaver, played by Grant. He’s a good shag that lacks much romantic depth. He’s obviously the wrong choice for Bridget and anyone serious about a long-term relationship. Because this is a ranking of the best Grant's romantic comedy movies, you probably want films where you want him to get the girl.

You don’t want Daniel Cleaver to get anyone. You also probably want someone to report him to HR.

6. The Rewrite (2014)

The Rewrite is one of the more recent and lesser-known Hugh Grant romantic comedies. This is a shame because it’s actually a really good one. His character, Keith, feels like the perfect combination of many of his other romantic comedy characters .

Grant adds enough depth to Keith that you grow attached to this character and his journey of love. It isn’t just about falling for a student, Holly (Marisa Tomei), but also discovering his love for teaching.

The Rewrite proves that if he wants to return to the world of romantic comedies, he could easily still make hearts flutter.

5. About A Boy (2002)

About a Boy is another Nick Hornby romantic comedy adaptation that proves that we should just adapt all his romantic comedy books into movies and TV shows. It’s a sweet film that’s all about the struggles of growing up at any age.

It's a coming-of-age story for both Marcus (Nicholas Hoult) and Will (Hugh Grant). It’s mainly about their dynamic and how it helps each of them grow, especially when it comes to human connection and relationships. It’s a love story, but light on the romantic comedy elements.

Will’s romance with Rachel (Rachel Weisz) is almost a minor plot point. The character doesn’t even appear in that much of the movie. About a Boy is a great comedy and coming-of-age movie, but it’s not as much of a rom-com as some of the star's other films.

4. Music And Lyrics (2007)

Personally, I think the best romantic movies are ones where the characters grow because of each other. They aren’t forced to grow but it happens naturally because their influence and interactions spark a positive change.

Sophie (Drew Barrymore) and Alex (Hugh Grant) are two characters not exactly thriving in their careers. Together they’re able to make beautiful music. Music and Lyrics is a simple romantic comedy with great pop music, a sweet love story, and charming leads with infectious chemistry.

3. Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually has been one of the must-watch Christmas movies and romantic comedies for decades. People adore this film for many reasons, including Hugh Grant’s dancing . It’s a movie that showcases the many different forms and sides to love.

Though I believe that the majority of the romances in Love Actually are memorable ones, most associate it with a few key romantic moments and storylines. David the Prime Minister falling for a member of his staff, Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), is one of them, and it is because of Grant’s ability to make this romance endearing. Yes, there are many problems with this romance that, in the real world, should raise eyebrows. However, Love Actually is so hopeful when discussing love that you just enjoy the chemistry and romance and ignore its issues.

2. Notting Hill (1999)

Basically, Notting Hill is really good fan fiction. At some point in our lives, almost everyone has imagined a world where their celebrity crush met them and fell head over heels. It’s a dream that many of us share but only a few live this reality.

This is not the most realistic romantic comedy, but that’s the beauty of so many rom-coms. It allows you to suspend belief and just enjoy a girl asking a boy to love her.

Notting Hill is one of Julia Roberts’s best romantic comedies and certainly one Grant's best. They make you really want their characters to work out, even if it’s because you want them to inspire hope and fantasy.

1. Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral is another film that showcases various love stories, including an LGBTQ+ one. However, these stories are secondary to the story of love at first sight. Somehow, it's both a very realistic love story and almost a romantic fable.

The characters are imperfect, flawed, selfish, and make bad decisions. They’re some of the most realistic characters in a romantic comedy, but there is also a fantastical quality to Charles (Hugh Grant) and Carrie’s (Andie MacDowell) love story. This is the kind of romantic comedy that reminds you why you love rom-coms.

I didn’t include Sense and Sensibility because it’s more of a period dramedy than a romantic comedy, but it’s a lush romance that’s all about having a balance of passion and reason in matters of the heart.

If we never get another Hugh Grant romantic comedy, we can always rewatch these great films.