I Rewatched The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, And I Can't Believe How Wrong My Original Take On This Movie Was

When I watched the Lord of the Rings movies for the first time, I wouldn’t have given Return of the King a five-star review like a lot of people have, and it certainly wasn’t my favorite film in the trilogy. Now, before you get all riled up and start throwing tomatoes at me, read the next sentence. I recently rewatched the epic conclusion to this story, and my opinion on the project has changed entirely. This epic film blew my mind in so many ways, and it’s by far my favorite film of the OG three. Here's why:

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Have A Newfound Appreciation For Fantasy That I Didn’t Have The First Time I Watched Return Of The King

When I watched Lord of the Rings for the first time, I had Game of Thrones and Harry Potter under my belt in the fantasy realm, but really nothing else. Coming back around to LOTR, things were different. I’m a Rings of Power fan now, I read fantasy books regularly, and I’m a big fan of other shows within the genre, like House of the Dragon. So, I was ready for all the lore and fantastical fun this time.

As I mentioned, I came into this LOTR rewatch as a fan of Rings of Power, which is vital information when it comes to this endeavor. My understanding of Middle-earth was so much deeper because of it, and I had a much bigger appreciation for characters like Elrond and Isildur. So, in the grand scheme of this massive story, I didn’t feel so overwhelmed by it all, I was enthralled instead.

That shift in mentality and overall acceptance of the fantasy genre really set me up for success with LOTR this time around. Instead of slogging through the movies, I was excited to be immersed in the world, and by the time I got around to Return of the King, I was 1,000% in on everything that was happening.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Why Sean Astin Didn’t Get An Oscar Nomination For Playing Sam Is Beyond Me, Because He Carried This Movie

The Lord of the Rings are objectively some of the best movies of the 2000s , and that was proven, in part, by its massive number of Oscar nominations. The franchise as a whole was nominated for 30 Academy Awards, and it won 17 – with Return of the King notably taking home Best Picture.

However, when it came to the LOTR cast , only Ian McKellen’s performance in Fellowship of the Ring got a nod. And that is bonkers, especially when you realize that Sean Astin WASN’T nominated for his portrayal of Sam in the third film.

Not only does Samwise Gamgee literally carry Frodo in Return of the King, he also carries this film. The Hobbit goes on an intense emotional journey across the three-hour film as he works to support his friend, figure out what Gollum’s deal is, and ultimately get that ring into the fires of Mount Doom. He is the hero of this journey, and I can say that with such confidence because of Sean Astin’s performance.

The Oscars should have been playing the scene of Sam crying as he asked Frodo to remember The Shire, and they should have been singing the praises of Astin’s deeply emotional and moving supporting performance.

Sam was the heart of this story to me, and his ability to keep going on this quest, despite its challenges, made me so emotional. I could feel the weight of the world on his shoulders, as Astin gave a staggering performance that created the greatest highlight of this movie for me.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

I Loved How The Character’s Various Stories Were Told Throughout The Final Battle

I’ve never been one for battles. After a few minutes of violence, I always feel like I’ve gotten the point, and we can move on. However, in Return of the King, I never felt that way, because of how expertly the stories from within the battle were told.

A very large chunk of this film is the big battle, and the first time I watched it, I was exhausted by it. However, this time, I found myself looking forward to it, and grasping at all the stories I could.

Personally, the subplot within this battle that hit me the hardest was the one involving Merry and Éowyn fighting their way to the front line. I loved how their arc started with them fighting to fight, showed them traveling through the levels of the battle and then landing on the frontline and taking down the Witch-King. Not only was it an empowering moment, but it was also a wonderful through line that ran through this intense war.

Being able to latch onto and track the various plot points -- like Pippin and Gandalf in the castle trying to save Faramir or Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli bringing the ghost army to the battle -- was an experience I didn’t enjoy the first time around. However, on this watch, it was easily one of the best parts of the movie, and I think that’s thanks to how my appreciation for fantasy has evolved.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Can We Take A Minute To Appreciate Pippin’s Character Growth?

The part of Return of the King that surprised me the most was Pippin’s storyline. In Fellowship of the Ring, he and Merry were just there for a good time. In Two Towers, the two Hobbits got a fun – but isolated – story with the Ents. Then, in Return of the King, both of them, but specifically Pippin, turned into certified heroes with an epic arc!

Starting with him finding the palantíri, we see Pippin’s recklessness get the best of him, which is honestly tragic. Then, when he gets separated from Merry – which was a tear-jerking scene by the way – he’s forced to learn to listen and really get his act together. His scenes with Gandalf were both endearing and transformative, and it made it so moments like him lighting the beacon really paid off.

Overall, Pippin didn’t leave this battle as the same Hobbit who entered it, and I loved seeing him evolve into the hero he is at the end of the movie.

That can be said about every character in this film, and it’s truly an epic and satisfying conclusion to a wonderful trilogy that I now see in a totally new light.