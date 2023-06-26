I Watched Spy Kids As An Adult And I Think I Appreciate The Parents So Much More

So I’m going to be honest – spy movies have never been my thing.

I can admire the James Bond film series from afar, and can enjoy the Kingsman movies as best I can for the actors that I love, but it’s not my favorite genre of film. However, there’s one spy movie that has remained on top in my mind for years, one that can never be beaten.

That’s right, I’m talking about Spy Kids.

The Robert Rodriguez-directed film released way back in 2001, and while my younger self used to watch these films on a regular basis, and loved learning about all the behind-the-scenes facts, I decided to give it a shot and watch it this time around as an adult. And instead of falling in love with the kids even more, I experienced a different reaction – learning to love the parents of Juni and Carmen -- played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino -- more so this time around.

Today, I’m going to talk about the parents in Spy Kids, otherwise known as Ingrid and Gregorio, and why they are truly awesome and I have learned to appreciate them so much more.

First Off, They’re Not Just Skilled At What They Do – They’re The Top Of Their Field That Is Filled To The Brim With Spies

So, let’s be real – as cool as it looks, being a spy isn’t an easy job.

Whether we want to admit it or not, most of us really know what being a spy entails, as we only know what the movies and television shows tell us. But from what we can see, it’s not necessarily an easy field to just step into. Whether your favorite spy series is Totally Spies -- a spy cartoon I still think about as an adult -- or you’re one of those people who have seen every single Daniel Craig James Bond movie , it takes a lot of guts to be able to be a spy – and a crap ton of training.

Which is why we need to talk about the fact that these two are literally at the top of their class in their roles.

We see them doing some of the craziest missions in those opening minutes of Spy Kids. From parachuting off of cliffs to hiding their identities to executing badass fighting skills – that takes a ton of practice and the fact that they’re at the very top of their game makes me appreciate them even more.

I can barely walk right half the time. I trip on my own two feet constantly. It’s a miracle I can even drive a car. You’re telling me these two are doing extremely awesome spy things together and still somehow find time to have three meals in a day? I am in awe and wish I had your stamina.

The Way They Work Together As Spies Creates The Perfect Love Story

Something I actually didn’t remember from the film that re-watching reminded me of was that these two were actually rival spies. So much so that their love was considered forbidden. They were from rival spy companies in countries that were enemies and were hired to take each other out.

But after they met, they started to meet again, and again, and again, until they fell in love. And then, in their words, decided to embark on the most dangerous mission ever: getting married.

I mean, talk about an amazing enemies to lovers story first of all, but second, these two somehow work even better together than they did apart. Their love story is the perfect example of how sometimes, when two people who are meant to be enemies push those boundaries to the side, it can create something beautiful.

This is meant literally and physically. Not only did they create a loving family, but they are just badass working together. They’re clever, quick, and even after years of not doing field work, they still are skilled as heck. You just have to love them.

But Even In This Serious Field, They Still Find Ways To Have Fun With Each Other

Something else I also forgot about when it came to Spy Kids was the fact that these two weren’t even doing serious spy work at the beginning of the film, since they had pushed that to the side in order to take care of their children and hide their lives away.

Eventually, they end up getting captured by Fegan Floops and his henchmen, who are also weird thumbs, and they are thrown right back into this serious situation where they need to somehow find a way out to get back to their children and stay alive. But somehow, they make it look fun.

I never thought that two spies getting kidnapped would be something that could look entertaining, but these two still somehow find time to make each other laugh or make light of a really bad situation, which is a great skill to have, honestly. I just keep thinking of when Gregorio thought he almost lost his life but realized he was on a glass floor, and then instead of getting off instantly, he decided to jump up and down, and Ingrid rolled her eyes.

That’s sweet – and honestly something I could see myself doing.

The Fact That They Still Have Time For Their Children While Also Doing Spywork Is Admirable

We love parents who still make time for their children no matter what.

I have to say, I admire these two for deciding to step out of the craziness of working in the field in order to protect their children. They still do everything they can to shield them from their dangerous lives, but even so, you can tell how they love them so much.

As someone who didn’t see much representation within the Latino community as a young girl, this Latino family was something that I craved from movies and shows, and watching how much this couple cared for their kids despite their jobs – it made me smile even brighter now as an adult.

And I Love How Instead Of Chastising The Children For Going On A Dangerous Mission, They Work Together To Take Down The Enemy

Something else that was huge to me was that while Gregorio and Ingrid were understandably concerned and a little upset with their kids for suddenly showing up out of nowhere to save them, they didn’t stop them from helping.

They could recognize instantly that these two were meant for something better if they made it this far. It was like they could just tell that Juni and Carmen were meant to be spies just like them. And instead of turning them away, they took them with open arms and they all worked together to bring down the enemy. Now that’s a badass family I want to see over and over again.

I Also Just Want To Give Praise To Antonio Banderas And Carla Gugino Because They Were Awesome

This is going to be super quick, but these two were the best choices for these parents, and I will not be taking any more questions regarding that at this time.

But truly, Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino rocked it as this couple. They had chemistry that was unbeatable and delivered a pair of badass parents that I would not only look up to as a child, but I aspire to be if I have children – well, without the whole “spy thing,” but everything else is awesome about them.

They kicked butt, stole the show, and I would gladly watch another movie just focused on their spy life together. I doubt that’s going to happen, but a girl can dream.

There's some stuff we know about the new reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon, but since I don’t believe it’s going to be anything like this movie, I’ll just stick to the original. And if you haven’t had the time to re-watch Spy Kids yet, I’d honestly suggest doing so as soon as you can. You won’t regret it.