10 Great Latinx TV Shows To Watch To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15th marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts until October 15. That’s thirty days of awesome content that you could be viewing right now. And while there are some great films you could watch in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, there are also some awesome Latinx TV shows that are available to stream right now, that are just as good, if not better.

From some newer editions like Love, Victor to popular shows on Netflix like Money Heist, there are so many amazing Latinx shows that you have access to right here on your phone or computer. If you’re craving something new to stream, check out these ten picks.

Love, Victor (Hulu)

In this Hulu spinoff off the series to Love, Simon, the comedy drama Love, Victor follows the titular character, Victor Salazar, as he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality, growing up, and learning to love who he is while struggling through the ups and downs of high school.

What makes Love, Victor such a fun show to watch is its heart. The first couple of seasons are a great example of storytelling because while the beginning is all about Victor learning to come out and accept himself, the second season sees him explore that while also learning to grow into this new version of who he is - it’s very heartwarming. The Love, Victor cast is also fantastic too, led by the wonderful Michael Cimino and a great ensemble crew behind him. Love, Victor Season 3 should be coming out in the next year, so better start catching up now.

Stream Love, Victor on Hulu.

The Fosters (Amazon Prime)

In The Fosters, we follow the lives of a police officer named Stef Foster, and her partner, Lena Adams, a school vice principal. Together, they had a multi-ethnic, blended family, all growing up and experiencing their own problems, while trying to get through them together.

This family drama truly can be very simple at times, but it’s not afraid to tackle darker themes and show how serious life can be, from the portrayal of LGBT themes to how broken the foster care system is. The ensemble cast of The Fosters is led by Teri Polo and Sherri Saum, two very talented actors, only amplified by a stellar, younger cast behind them. It’s honestly great.

Stream The Fosters on Amazon Prime.

Elite (Netflix)

If you wanted high school drama, look no further than Elite. In this popular Spanish teen thriller, three working-class students enroll at an elite secondary school through a scholarship program, and the wealthy students there see that as a challenge to their hold of the school hierarchy.

When I watch Elite, it sort of reminds me of shows like The Chair or Gossip Girl. There’s so much drama that happens at these schools that it’s almost laughable, but at the same time, it’s not afraid to touch on more serious issues such as the divide between classes, and the equality amongst peers when it comes to looking for colleges or new chances once high school is done. It’s definitely one of the best international Netflix shows, and everyone should give it a chance if they haven’t watched it yet.

Stream Elite on Netflix.

Gentefied (Netflix)

In this Netflix original series, Gentefied (a play on the word “gentrified”) is all about three Mexican-American cousins, who are struggling to chase the quote unquote “American Dream,” even when that same sort of dream threatens their home, their neighborhood, and their family taco shop.

I love Gentefied so much and I can’t wait until Season 2 comes out. While the show is full of fun jokes and moments that will make you laugh, the whole entire series is about what happens to lower-income neighborhoods when developers swoop in and decide they want to rebuild the whole entire place. Their homes get interrupted, their lives moved - everything is up and destroyed. But it’s such a complicated situation because these cousins want to succeed, but they don’t want their home to be completely erased - it’s such an underrated show on Netflix and deserves way more praise that it has gotten.

Stream Gentefied on Netflix.

Money Heist (Netflix)

In Money Heist (otherwise known as La Casa de Papel), is a Spanish heist crime drama that tells the story of “The Professor,” a mysterious man who selects a group of eight people, choosing cities for code names, to carry out a plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain and escaping with millions.

Money Heist has gotten a lot of attention in the last couple of years, and for good reason. It’s a very suspenseful show full of action, but what really makes Money Heist such a great addition to this list is that you are thrown right into the action. They do not waste your time with this, setting up for a whole season before going in for the kill - you are completely in this crazy heist from the first episode to the beginning, filled with drama, thrilling fights, and so much more in-between. With Money Heist Season 5 having just come out, this is the best time to binge.

Stream Money Heist on Netflix.

East Los High (Hulu)

East Los High is a teen drama that revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers at a fictional high school in East L.A., trying to navigate their final years before heading off on their own separate paths.

If Elite was sort of like the Gossip Girl of Latinx television, then East Los High reminds me more of Gilmore Girls. Not for the fact that there’s a mother and a daughter featured. More so that it’s a lot more wholesome, with plenty of friendships and love interests that you want to root for and care for. But that doesn’t stop them from diving into topics that you would expect from a show like this, such as drugs, sex, pregnancy, peer pressure, and so much more. With an all-Latino cast, it’s a great choice to watch.

Stream East Los High on Hulu.

Diary Of A Future President (Disney+)

In this Disney+ original series, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban American girl in middle school who is trying to make it through her personal and social life, climbing into adolescence, all while narrating her life through her diary.

Let me just say, this girl has a hell of a lot more ambition than I ever did as 12, but I have to admit, Diary of a Future President is probably the most wholesome show on this list. Not only does it have a fantastic cast behind it, but the story offers some sweet themes, and is easy to watch for anyone who doesn’t want some crazy intense storyline. I’d say this is perfect for families who want a nice show to watch with the young ones.

Stream Diary of a Future President on Disney+.

Jane The Virgin (Netflix)

In this popular CW show, Jane the Virgin is almost Jane, a young Hispanic virgin who is saving herself for marriage, when one day, she is accidentally inseminated by her gynecologist, causing her to get pregnant.

I know that the premise sounds way out there, but trust me when I say that Jane the Virgin is a great choice to watch. The premise is based off of many of the crazy ideas that Spanish telenovelas have, but at the same time, it’s also a very interesting and hysterical story with plenty of twists and turns that you wouldn’t expect, including love triangles, sudden deaths, and so many more. The Jane the Virgin cast play their roles perfectly, especially the lead, Gina Rodriguez, so you’re hands down going to have a fun experience.

Stream Jane the Virgin on Netflix.

On My Block (Netflix)

In this coming-of-age comedy on Netflix, On My Block is about four street-savvy friends who are trying to navigate their lives through the epic highs and lows of starting out high school in the rough inner city, all while sticking behind each other’s backs.

With three seasons out so far, On My Block is a wonderful coming of age story. It’s everything you could want in a series like this, full of teenage love, angst, random crazy storylines, and all the drama in-between. Each episode is told in chapters, and it almost feels like you’re reading a book from beginning to end with each season, capping off each character before setting everything up for another awesome story for the next season. On My Block Season 4 is set to come out soon, so be sure to watch it next time you’re on Netflix.

Stream On My Block on Netflix.

Selena: The Series (Netflix)

Last but not least, we take a look at Selena: The Series. In this biographical drama, we learn the story of Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla-Perez, her rise to fame, and the sacrifices she’s had to make along the way to get there.

If you grew up in a Spanish household like I did, you know about Selena very well. If you don’t, you have to watch this series. Not only is Christian Serratos awesome in the role as Selena, but the rest of the cast is amazing as well, really bringing the singer’s story to life. Plus, you also get to hear the original Selena music from way back when, so if you’ve never heard her sing before, now is the time to listen.

Stream Selena: The Series on Netflix.

With so much coming out on the 2021 fall TV schedule, maybe it’s time to take a break and binge some awesome Latinx series’ until your favorite show releases. Or, you can wait until these shows have new seasons. Regardless of what you pick, you’ll hands down enjoy any series from the list, and hopefully, stick around for the next season if there is one. ¡Feliz viendo!