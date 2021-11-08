Pride And Prejudice And 9 Other Great Enemies To Lovers Movies To Watch Streaming

There are so many romantic movie tropes that people love to watch. One of my personal favorites has always been the “enemies to lovers” storyline. Whether that be enemies on a battlefield, in a work setting, or just regular everyday people who really don't like each other, these stories always please me, and there are plenty of movies that offer that for you to enjoy as well.

From classics like Pride and Prejudice to stranger ones such as Warm Bodies, here are some awesome romantic movies streaming that you can watch with that good old enemies to lovers trope that we crave so much.

Pride And Prejudice (HBO Max)

This is a classic for the ages. Pride and Prejudice follows the story of Elizabeth Bennet, the daughter of a country gentleman who eventually falls for Fitzwilliam Darcy, a rich aristocratic landowner she's constantly at odds with. They have to overcome their sins of pride and prejudice in order to recognize their feelings for one another and marry.

I feel like when anyone thinks of an “enemies to lovers” movie, this is always one of the first , simply for the amazing chemistry that Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen have. Their relationship is a slow burn to the max, but full of passion and love later on, feeling earned and genuine. The Pride and Prejudice cast itself is amazing, but these two really take the cake in terms of romantic chemistry.

Stream Pride and Prejudice on HBO Max.

Rent Pride and Prejudice on Amazon.

Sweet Home Alabama (Hulu)

In this popular romantic comedy, a young woman who has moved to NYC and reinvented herself has to return home to Alabama to obtain a divorce from her husband after several years of separation. But, when she returns to so many memories, new feelings emerge that she hasn’t felt in a long time.

To me, this is one of Reese Witherspoon ’s best movies. In this role, she is so sweet and adorable, and she perfectly captures that southern charm mixed in with a New York flair. Josh Lucas as her husband is also a great casting, too, and they both work well together in the scenes they are in. What makes this one stand out above other enemies to lovers stories is that they’re already married - but it’s really about trying to find that connection again that you didn’t think you had anymore.

Stream Sweet Home Alabama on Hulu.

Rent Sweet Home Alabama on Amazon.

The Proposal (Peacock)

Another romantic comedy, coming your way. The Proposal is about a Canadian executive who faces deportation because of her expired visa. Trying to keep her position, she forces her assistant to temporarily act as her fiancé.

Man, I wish there were more movies with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds . Not only are these two amazing actors, but their chemistry is on fire. The story of The Proposal is about as cliche as you can get in a movie like this - two co-workers don’t like each other, something happens to force them together, and they end up loving each other. But, what really takes this film a step above are these two. They’re just so good, I can’t not include it on this list.

Stream The Proposal on Peacock.

Rent The Proposal on Amazon.

Beauty And The Beast (Disney+)

One of the most classic enemies to lovers fairy tales ever. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a curious girl who ends up trapped in an enchanted castle after she exchanges places with her father to save his life. While she’s there, she starts to realize there might be something more to the beast that she didn’t see before.

Okay, look, say what you want about Stockholm syndrome or whatever else - I will always love Beauty and the Beast. I believe the cast, including Emma Watson, did a great job. I think that Belle learning to love the Beast for who he is rather than looks is something beautiful that needs to be taught to kids everywhere.

Do I think that it was healthy that the Beast kept her locked up? No. But, he did eventually let her go because he realized he wanted her to be happy. That’s something that takes a lot of guts to admit. It’s a great story and one that everyone should watch if you haven’t.

Stream Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.

Rent Beauty and the Beast on Amazon.

You’ve Got Mail (HBO Max)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan - an enemies to lovers match made in heaven. You’ve Got Mail tells the story of two people who are lovers in an online romance, but are unaware that they are also business rivals.

Look, you really can’t go wrong with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. These two are romantic comedy gold, including in Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle. But, this film is definitely one of their best. It’s always so fun to see their reactions when they're face to face, unaware that the same person they are talking badly about is the same person they are in love with online. It’s a classic case of miscommunication in the best way, and the payoff towards the end feels well worth the buildup.

Stream You’ve Got Mail on HBO Max.

Rent You’ve Got Mail on Amazon.

It Happened One Night (Crackle)

Some of you might not have ever heard of this one considering it’s from 1934, but it’s a classic. It Happened One Night, starring Clarke Gable and Claudette Colbert, tells the story of a pampered socialite, who tries to get out from under her father’s thumb and ends up falling in love with a reporter.

If you want one of the most classic enemies to lovers story that you could get, you need to watch It Happened One Night. Gable and Colbert have such amazing chemistry, and their story, starting off as blackmail and moving into a loving romance that is one for the ages, is a true tale of love.

Fun fact: This movie is one of three that has won all five major Academy Awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay. The other two are One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and The Silence of the Lambs. Hearing that, you can’t tell me you aren’t at the very least interested in watching it. It’s such an entertaining oldie.

Stream It Happened One Night on Crackle.

Rent It Happened One Night on Amazon.

Warm Bodies (HBO Max)

I bet you didn’t think zombies would make an appearance here. In this zombie apocalypse romance film, Warm Bodies follows Julie, a young woman, and R, a zombie, who starts to feel human emotions when he meets Julie, and their romance slowly changes the zombies in an unexpected way.

As someone who loves zom b ie movies and shows like The Walking Dead , this has to be one of the strangest enemies to lovers romances I have ever watched. And yet, I still love it. It has a certain charm and quirkiness to it that most others don’t. It’s so interesting to watch the story be told from a zombie’s perspective, as well as see how love can, somehow, change someone. Is it realistic? Nope. But, that doesn't mean it’s not fun.

Stream Warm Bodies on HBO Max.

Rent Warm Bodies on Amazon.

Clueless (HBO Max)

Oh, Clueless. This classic tells the story of Cher Horowitz, a beautiful, popular rich high schooler, who takes it upon herself to befriend a new student named Tai, and give her a makeover.

While the enemies to lovers romance takes place a bit in the background of the main story of Cher, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone still have such amazing chemistry together as Josh and Cher. Clueless itself is full of great quotes, amazing outfits, and fun moments from a talented Clueless cast . While the past of Josh and Cher is a bit questionable, I’ll let it slide for how great this movie is.

Stream Clueless on HBO Max.

Rent Clueless on Amazon.

10 Things I Hate About You (Disney+)

Anyone else instantly think of the staircase scene? Because I do. 10 Things I Hate About You tells the story of Cameron, who is smitten with Bianca. In order to get around her strict father, he gets his best friend (who also happens to be a bad boy), Patrick, to date Bianca’s sister, Kat.

Let’s say this first - Heath Ledger was so talented , and even in this romantic role, he really captured this amazing enemies to lovers romance alongside Julia Stiles. The two have such great chemistry that it makes me smile every time I watch the movie. It’s such a classic teen movie that sometimes you forget that it’s based on William Shakespeare. The 10 Things I Hate About You cast is talented, and the romance is even better.

It's also available to stream on Amazon Prime for free - and honestly, it's one of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+.

Rent 10 Things I Hate About You on YouTube.

Me Before You (Amazon)

Lastly, we have one of the newest entries on this list, Me Before You. This romantic drama follows Louisa Clarke, a small town girl who ends up becoming the caretaker for Will, a quadriplegic man who hates everyone around him. While they have a rocky start, their relationship turns from hate to love.

I know that Emilia Clarke is famous from the Game of Thrones cast , but dang it, I want to see her in more movies like this. Her Louisa is so bubbly and sweet, and her chemistry with Sam Claflin is undeniable, creating a loving yet tragic story that will probably make you smile and cry at the same time. This one will pluck your heartstrings and more. Give it a shot if you haven’t seen it already.

Rent Me Before You on Amazon.