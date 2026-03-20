I Really Wish Hoppers' Mabel Could Have Been Around When I Was A Kid
I could have used a role model like Mabel.
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I grew up on great Disney films, and characters from some of the best Disney and Pixar movies, like Tiana from Princess and the Frog and Jessie from Toy Story, who were role models for me. While I grew up with some pretty great female characters to look up to, after seeing Hoppers, I realized just how much I could have used Mabel as a kid.
In the critically acclaimed Hoppers (which is also a box office hit), we see Mabel turn herself into a beaver as she fights to keep a piece of land she loves safe. She stands up for it with vigor and passion, and she does it in the only way she can. That unapologetic individuality, passion and self-awareness was wonderful to see on such a big screen, and I think it’s why Piper Curda’s character is someone I wish was around when I was growing up.
I Love The Mabel Is Unapologitically Herself
First and foremost, Mabel is unapologetically herself, and Hoppers, and its wild sense of humor, is unapologetically itself too. That was so refreshing to see. Watching Mabel quite literally crash into labs and chase what she’s passionate about, no matter what anyone thought, was empowering. She always dove headfirst into everything, and that’s something I always want to do.Article continues below
Seeing Mabel stand up to Mayor Jerry despite her age and size gave me confidence in myself, and it made me think about how I can fight for things I care about. When I was growing up, I always knew this kind of confidence was admirable. Though there were examples of it in pop culture, it’s right at the center of Hoppers. That kind of focus and emphasis was something I wish I could have seen as a kid.
Mabel Understands And Embraces Her Flaws
Mabel is confident to a fault. She’s loud and proud. She’s also aware of her own chaos. She understands her flaws, and she also gets that they really aren’t flaws. I loved seeing her embrace them and use them to further her cause and save the land she wanted to protect.
I’m a firm believer that what we think are faults can be strengths and vice versa. So, to see Hoppers embrace that idea really moved me. I loved seeing Mabel crash-land into the forest and dive headfirst into the pond community without hesitation. I loved seeing her embrace her anger and use that for good. It was refreshing and a good lesson for all kids to learn. Our imperfections make us, us, and they really aren’t faults; it’s just all about how you look at them.
Mabel Knows Herself, And She Fights For What She Cares For
Ultimately, Mabel is a wonderful example of someone who knows herself and stands up for herself. I'm a shy, quiet perfectionist, and she’s the character I needed growing up to help me break out of my shell a bit. She lives her life on the edge of her comfort zone without fear, and that's something we could all benefit from doing.
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I think having Hoppers as a kid would have helped me look inward and figure out what I cared about, what I wanted to stand up for and what I loved about me. While I have done all that, I think having Mabel as a kid would have helped me do all this way earlier.
However, I’m happy I got it now, and I’m thrilled that so many kids will get to grow up watching Hoppers and Mabel in theaters (and eventually with a Disney+ subscription). Talk about a one-of-a-kind, chaotic and lovely role model to look up to.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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