8 Movie And TV Show Characters On The Autism Spectrum

When we, as TV and movie lovers, buy into a fictional portrayal of the real world, it means a lot when we can identify in some way with the characters we’re seeing on screen. That means representing people of all ages, backgrounds, body types, races, disabilities, personalities, etc. As awareness has increased about Autism Spectrum Disorder, I love that we’ve also seen it more prevalently portrayed on our screens.

In addition to reality shows like Love on the Spectrum that challenge stereotypes that autistic people may face, there are several movies and series that include characters who have autism. Because the spectrum is so broad, no singular portrayal can be accurate of the entire community, and that’s why it’s so important that so many of these characters exist. Below I’ve listed 8 characters from TV shows and movies who are on the autism spectrum.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Christian Wolff (The Accountant)

Both The Accountant (2016) and The Accountant 2 (2025) star Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, an accountant with savant-level math skills who is also a lethal assassin. The movies show how his autism helps him to quickly and easily “assist” criminals with their finances, but also how he struggles with social interactions. The sequel digs into his upbringing and relationship with his brother, and there are some fun scenes where Christian tries line dancing and even speed-dating.

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(Image credit: Crave)

Shane Hollander (Heated Rivalry)

Heated Rivalry was a spicy smash hit for HBO Max when it came out in 2025, with Hudson Williams portraying Shane Hollander, a hockey player who engages in a relationship with rival Ilya Rozanov. While autism is never mentioned in the first season of the book-to-screen adaptation, author Rachel Reid has confirmed Shane is on the spectrum.

Hudson Williams told THR his father has autism, and he drew inspiration from him on how to play Shane. I think it’s a great portrayal because it doesn’t lean on extreme stereotypes, it’s not made to be Shane’s defining character trait, and still, fans are able to recognize and identify with his neurodivergence. Be sure to check out this authentic performance, but be warned — Heated Rivalry is one of HBO Max’s most sexually explicit shows.

(Image credit: HBO)

Temple Grandin (Temple Grandin)

This biographical drama, Temple Grandin from 2010, stars Claire Danes as the titular character, who fought speech and sensory issues and grew up to make revolutionary changes to the cattle ranching industry. The TV movie is based on Temple Grandin’s memoirs and seeks to give people a broader understanding of Grandin and autism. It won several Primetime Emmy Awards — including Outstanding Lead Actress for Danes, who also won the Golden Globe for the role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Gardner (Atypical)

Another example of autistic characters on TV is Atypical’s Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist). The Netflix series is centered around an 18-year-old trying to navigate life as a teenager, including social situations like dating, but it also looks at his family. Through four seasons, it shows — sometimes casually and sometimes in heightened situations — how Sam’s autism affects everyone in the family and how they make accommodations to try to make things easier for him. Atypical is one we think everyone should check out.

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(Image credit: NBC)

Max Braverman (Parenthood)

Max Burkholder portrays Max Braverman, whose autism becomes a main storyline in Parenthood right from the start of what would go on to be six emotional seasons. This series gives us a good look inside the minds of Max’s parents, particularly as they learn to establish routines, navigate behavioral issues, and find Max the help he needs at school. As Max grows up, we also see how his feelings about autism change over time.

Parenthood also features another possible autistic character in Ray Romano’s Hank Rizzoli. Hank discovers that he might be on the spectrum after reading a book about autism to try to better understand Max. He finds that he relates to a lot of what is being described in the book, and autism would explain a lot of what he’s been through in his life. His character seemingly represents the people who don’t realize they’re on the spectrum until adulthood; however, Hank was never formally diagnosed at neurodiverse.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Wendy Welcott (Please Stand By)

Dakota Fanning has been praised for her performance in 2018’s Please Stand By as Wendy Welcott, an autistic woman living in a group home, where she spends her days working on a Star Trek script. After missing the mail-in deadline to submit her script for a screenwriting contest, she flees home to deliver it in person — thus proving she’s more independent than her sister thinks. Her journey is sometimes harrowing, but Fanning portrays Wendy as confident, competent, creative and complex, and it’s beautiful to see her fight for something she cares deeply about.

(Image credit: ABC)

Shaun Murphy (The Good Doctor)

Despite displaying some stereotypical characteristics of autism — including savant syndrome — Freddie Highmore’s role as Dr. Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor is generally considered a positive representation. While Shaun struggles with eye contact, can interpret things super literally, and exhibits sensory sensitivity, many fans of the medical drama enjoy seeing him respected in his profession as he navigates workplace dynamics and relationships.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Woo Young-woo (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a fascinating look at one way autism is portrayed in South Korean entertainment. The series (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) stars Park Eun-bin as autistic rookie attorney Woo Young-woo. It’s impossible not to be charmed by the attorney and her special interest in whales, as she navigates plenty of bias regarding her autism, as well as professional rivalries and budding romance.

These are only a handful of characters on the autism spectrum that can be found on TV and in movies. Many children’s shows have come to feature autistic characters, including Sesame Street and Carl the Collector. There are also many characters who seem to display characteristics of neurodiversity but whose diagnoses have not been confirmed, including The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper, Community’s Abed Nadir, Criminal Minds’ Spencer Reid and more.

It’s great to see so many facets of autism represented in entertainment. Hopefully, it will only continue to broaden people’s understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity.