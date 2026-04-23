The Testaments’ Ball Episode Was Chilling. But That Coming Out Scene Got Me In My Feels

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Testaments, "Ball".

Every streaming service has some hit shows, and The Handmaid's Tale was definitely one of the best Hulu shows to binge watch. Those with a Hulu subscription watched as the dystopian drama played out across six brutal seasons, and now we've returned to Gilead with its spinoff The Testaments. The latest episode "Ball" was absolutely chilling, but there was a scene where one character came out of the closet, and I was emotionally moved.

The Testaments Season 1 has been a wild ride so far, with fans like me watching the horrifying way young women in Gilead are groomed to be wives. The book-to-screen adaptation's latest episode "Ball" was particularly terrifying in this regard, but watching Becka come out to Daisy gave me some hope. Let's break it down.

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The Testaments' Coming Out Scene Was Sweet And Moving

Critical response to The Testaments has been positive, and things are heating up now that we're five episodes into the first season. It's been fascinating to see the narrative continue after The Handmaid's Tale's series finale, especially seeing how Hannah/Agnes' life has been as a Plum. We've also been introduced to her group of friends, including Mattea Conforti's Becka. She and Agnes are best friends (even though Gilead doesn't agree with that title), but throughout the first few episodes it was heavily implied that Becka had even stronger feelings for June's daughter.

After a few lingering glances, we got the truth about her feelings in "Ball." Struck with anxiety and dread about her marriage prospects, Becka ends up getting drunk thanks to a Commander plying her with drinks. She's taken care of in a bathroom by Daisy, who comforts her by telling her how much her friends, particularly Agnes, love her. That's when Becka slips up and says:

Not the way I love her.

Being queer (or as Gilead calls it a "Gender traitor"), is cause for death in the puritanical country, so this was a huge admission. Luckily, Becka told the perfect person. Daisy isn't actually a believer in Gilead's values, and is actually a spy from Canada. She gives her a knowing nod, rather than shaming her or making her feel unsafe. It was a rare hopeful moment for the franchise, one I wasn't expecting so early in The Testaments' run on TV.

(Image credit: Hulu)

It's been a strong year for LGBTQ+ stories, and we've seen moving coming out scenes in both Stranger Things and Heated Rivalry. The stakes on The Testaments are obviously higher, given how Gilead treats queer people. I'm nervous for what comes next for both Becka and Agnes, as the young women were basically being auctioned off for marriage with much older Commanders. But I'm glad that Becka got to express her true feelings out loud in a safe environment, something that seems almost an impossibility in the franchise.

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The Testaments airs new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see how Margaret Atwood's novel continues to be adapted for television, and if it makes any major changes to the narrative.