‘Hollywood Is A Different Animal For Women.’ Florence Pugh On The Double Standards In Her Business

Like many of her fellow stars, Florence Pugh has sought to maintain a level of privacy as she’s navigated life as a public figure. She does, however, provide fans with insight into her life as well as her mentality regarding her career and Hollywood as a whole. More recently, Pugh (who left LA to return to London) shared some candid thoughts on what it’s like being a woman working in the entertainment industry. And the A-lister didn’t hold back her thoughts on the notable double standards she’s experienced within the business.

Pugh’s breakthrough role arguably came by way of 2016’s Lady Macbeth and, since then, she’s worked quite consistently, landing roles in major projects. All of that doesn’t necessarily mean the road has been – or is – easy for her to travel down, though. Pugh spoke with The Mirror (via DailyMail) and opened up about the challenges women face carving out lanes for themselves within the acting profession. The Midsommar star specifically spoke to how people’s perceptions of men and women – both figuratively and literally – vary:

Hollywood is a different animal for women than it is for men. If it's a man, they are strong-willed - if it's a woman they're a diva. How often do you read online comments about men's body shapes? For women it's a daily occurrence.

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It’s unfortunate to say, but labels like “difficult” and “diva” are still unfairly cast upon actresses in some situations. Someone could argue that such descriptors are used when a woman tries to defend herself or ask questions regarding the work they’re doing. Pugh also makes a good point when it comes to how men’s bodies are viewed compared to women’s. There’s a particularly high amount of scrutiny that women receive for the way they look compared to men. Pugh previously discussed how women’s bodies were judged, and she has first-hand experience with backlash due to that 2022 situation involving her Pink Valentino sheer dress.

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From the perspective of the business, there is certainly a patriarchy that still exists, and that system can have damaging effects on a female artist’s trajectory. Pugh doesn’t claim to have all the answers, of course, but she did share suggest a few courses of action that could be implemented to better the landscape for younger female performers and seasoned ones:

It's especially challenging for younger women... and as women in the industry, we all need to find our voice and start calling out stereotypes or so-called ideals.

That’s certainly a positive message, and it’s one that may resonate not only with Pugh’s peers but with women in other industries who are facing similar challenges. Something that’s arguably endeared Pugh to people is her willingness to be so candid in certain respects. It’s honestly great to see a star like her succeed within the business, but it’s also admirable to see one who speaks truth to power about what she views as inequalities in the workplace.

See Florence Pugh shine on the big screen when both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three open on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.