The Wildly Short Amount Of Time It Took For Love On The Spectrum To Decide To Cast Logan
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Each season of Love on the Spectrum has introduced audiences to new people on the autism spectrum who are interested in finding love, including the most recent episodes to hit the Netflix schedule at the beginning of April. One of the standout additions to Season 4 is Logan Pereira, who has won fans over with his honesty, humor and love of trains (with or without faces). It turns out the series’ co-creators were quite taken with him, too, given how quickly they decided to cast him.
Love on the Spectrum creators Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden spoke with CinemaBlend about Season 4 of one of Netflix’s most binge-worthy series, which introduced us to three new cast members — Dylan Aguilar, Emma Sue Miller and Logan Pereira. Logan in particular quickly became a fan favorite, and I asked O’Clery and Holden if they had expected that, to which they replied:
- Cian O’Clery: I did. Yeah.
- Karina Holden: Yes. Absolutely
Apparently the co-creators had a feeling that 25-year-old Logan Pereira would resonate with their audience when new episodes premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, and in fact, it took a wildly short amount of time for Karina Holden to know she wanted to add him to Season 4. She said:Article continues below
Logan Pereira does seem wonderfully unique, with his strong opinions about hairstyle (his and his future girlfriend’s), his abundant use of cologne and his attempts to stay cool when he’s nervous or excited. Fans simply adore him and his relationship with his mom and twin sister Neith.
Sean O’Clery, sorry, Cian O’Clery agreed that it was such a pleasure to get to know Logan, saying:
Cian O’Clery continued, saying Logan Pereira definitely checked all of the boxes of the kind of person they want to cast on Love on the Spectrum. He continued:
It was great to get a small peek into the lives of all of Season 4’s new participants, as well as continue the story of cast members from previous seasons like Connor Tomlinson and Madison Marilla. I agree with Cian O’Clery that it’s fun to see viewers responding in such a positive way to Logan Pereira, and I especially love knowing that he and Karina Holden recognized so quickly that they had met someone special.
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All four seasons of Love on the Spectrum can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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