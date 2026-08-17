I Wouldn’t Hate A Sequel To One Blockbuster Dwayne Johnson Doesn't Feel Got A Fair Shake

I’m not going to pretend like Dwayne Johnson’s 2021 film Jungle Cruise is the best film the man's ever done. Movies about Disney rides in general don't have the best reputation, but I do think in this case the premise is really fun, and it could be even more fun in a sequel. While the movie, which you can watch with a Disney+ subscription, keeps the vibe of the beloved ride at Disneyland that it’s based on, it missed the mark in other ways that I'd love to see corrected.

So, I was interested when Dwayne Johnson was out here amping up the potential movie this weekend

A Sequel Faces Strong Currents Against It

While speaking at D23, Johnson explained why Jungle Cruise didn’t exactly face calm waters. The movie, like others around that time, was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney’s VOD service, and it did reasonably well, but it certainly wasn’t a massive hit. For a movie based on such a popular ride at their parks, and one with a relatively large budget, Disney must have been very disappointed. I think, unfortunately, that played a big role in canceling the planned sequel to the movie.

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Still, Johnson would love to see that sequel revived. He told EW:

I, like, [co-star Emily Blunt], like, so many around the world, love Jungle Cruise. So if Disney is open to developing something unique and different as a sequel, but yet maintain the integrity of the ride, I think we could do something pretty cool.

I’m all in here. I, like Johnson, believe that there is real potential for a future movie. Even though the original walked through a lot of the quirks that make the ride so special (like pointing out the backside of water), the sky is the limit on a subject like a boat cruise up a river. A cartoon-y version of Indiana Jones, if you will. (And I mean that in the best way.)

Johnson and Blunt are great in the uneven original, but there is a ton of DNA there that could produce a really fun movie. Johnson believes that it didn't really get a chance, saying:

We, like a lot of films at that time, were kind of kicked around by COVID at that time and theaters closed and opening them back up. But it was a special movie.

Truthfully, now that a lot of those beloved quirks are out of the way–because let's be honest, sometimes what works on a ride doesn't work for a movie–there are a lot of directions the plot could go in. I don't necessarily need recreating all the parts of the ride, but I do want it keeping that vibe alive.

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The currents pushing back a potential Jungle Cruise 2 are strong, no question. Right now it feels like the property is up a creek without a paddle, but I really hope that Disney doesn’t give up on it, and if the opportunity arises and Johnson and Blunt are on board, I trust they could make something special. It is, after all, as classic Disney as it gets. Meanwhile, Johnson's next upcoming movie is sort of in the same vein, as Jumanji: Open World hits the 2026 movie schedule on Christmas Day.