How Jason Sudeikis Broke The News To (Spoiler) About Their Tragic Ted Lasso Fate

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Ted Lasso "Mae Rirdes the Bus.

Ted Lasso, which is on the 2026 TV schedule, is one of the most heartfelt, feel-good shows on TV, but it also expertly knows when and how to make you cry. In the penultimate episode of the Season 4, one of the best Apple shows to watch pulled at every heartstring when a beloved character tragically died in its final moments.

While critical response to Ted Lasso Season 4 has been mixed, I went into the new episodes with an open heart and felt like it really started to find its groove again. As the returning cast have easily reminded us why we loved their characters and the new cast have really come into their own, Crown and Anchor pub owner Mae Green has acted as the bridge between them. That’s why it felt particularly special when Mae accompanied Ted and the Lady Greyhounds on their away game bus for a game that ultimately turned out to be a victory for AFC Richmond. Unfortunately the high of the win didn’t last long, when the audience and characters realized Mae died of a heart attack. Actress Annette Badland shared how she learned the news of her character’s fate with Decider:

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Jason told me himself. Came to my dressing room. And I had joked, the kids were in the foyer and I came through and Chip [Hamilton] had said, ‘Oh, Jason wants to see you.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’ll go to his trailer.’ And he said, ‘No, no, he’ll come to your room,’ which I thought was a bit odd. And I joked with the kids and said, ‘Oh, Jason wants to come to my room. You might not see me again.’ And then Jason came and spoke to me and told me the storyline and I began to think, ‘Oh, this is great.’ And then it came to, ‘And she passes.’

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Life is full of highs and lows, and ups and downs, and Ted Lasso is there to make us feel them all. The huge, hard-fought win that the women’s soccer team desperately needed is then followed by the loss of someone who was always there to cheer them on. Mae wanted nothing more than to see the players go out on the field and win, and they definitely delivered. Watching Coach Ted’s shoulders slump as Rebecca gave him the sad news really said it all; no words were needed. Annette Badland had been bringing Mae to life since the hit series’ debut, so of course it’s a bittersweet moment, but it also might not be the end. She said:

We talked afterwards and discussed it, and I gave him a couple of ideas which have changed [Episode] 10. But I can’t talk about that. You never know. There is a film called It’s a Wonderful Life where an angel keeps popping back. Mae could pop up as a conscious going, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’

While we wait for the October 7th finale and for more of the fallout from Mae’s death, it would be great to be able to see the character again in some way. She's been a great voice of reason to help keep Ted and the other characters in check and it would be so much fun to see her pop up again, whether it’s in the Season 4 finale or a possible future season. Maybe it could happen in a flashback or dream sequence. You can check out the full clip of how Annette Badland learned the news and her reaction below:

I, for one, hope that this is not the last we see of Mae in the Emmy-winning comedy, but her regular presence will surely be missed. Along with the loss of a beloved character, Episode 9 also reminded us of the loss of a beloved actor, with a title card honoring the late Anthony Head, who played former AFC Richmond owner (and Rebecca's ex) Rupert Mannion in the show’s first three seasons.

I’m definitely curious and excited to see how everything is tied together in the Season 4 finale, which you can watch with an Apple TV subscription, especially since we don’t know what Ted Lasso’s future will be beyond that.