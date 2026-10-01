I Didn't Expect Johnny Depp's Ebenezer Trailer To Make Me Laugh So Much

Some of the best Christmas movies are various versions of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. We're getting another book to screen adaptation with Ti West's Ebenezer, which is Johnny Depp's big return to Hollywood following the Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. We just got a new trailer for the movie, and I was shocked at how much I laughed at Depp's performance. Let's break it all down.

Ebenezer Scrooge is an iconic literary villain, one who learns the error of his ways after being haunted by ghosts on Christmas Eve. I've seen plenty of versions of this character throughout the years, with my favorite being Michael Caine's performance in A Muppet Christmas Carol (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He might have some competition now, as Johnny Depp is wildly charismatic and mischievous in the above footage.

The laughs came very early into this trailer for Ebenezer. It opens with him throwing a snowball at a couple and laughing maniacally in their face. Afterward he's shown mocking people who can't see him, including blowing a raspberry when they wish each other a Merry Christmas. Add in his delighted reaction and phony smile when rejecting charity collectors, and it looks like Johnny Depp was having a blast playing Scrooge. As a result, I felt a ton of joy watching this trailer.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Of course, there are going to be some scary moments as well. After all, A Christmas Carol features a set of ghosts that are there to scare Scrooge into changing his ways. The design of those ghosts is pretty impressive, too. First up is Jacob Marley, played by the great Sir Ian McKellen. We also see glimpses of the three ghosts, some of which are looking terrifying.

The Ghost of Christmas Past (portrayed by Andrea Riseborough) has chilling white eyes, pale skin, and a creepy veil. The Ghost of Christmas Present is played by Severance breakout star Tramell Tillman, and appears to have a face full of scars. Then there's the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, who is cloaked with bone-like fingers. The latter is usually always scary, but I was shocked that the the first two were also given chilling designs.

Regardless, it's clear that Ebenezer is going to bring the funny, especially where Johnny Depp is concerned. I'm sure he'll bring hear to the role in order to properly bring his redemption to life, but seeing him chew the scenery in this trailer was a lift that I didn't know I needed. Welcome back to Hollywood, Mr. Depp!

Ebenezer will hit theaters on November 13th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Only time will tell how this movie is received, and if it helps to reintroduce the actor to moviegoing audiences. It look like a total blast to me.