Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 Featured The Most Heartbreaking Premiere Exit

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 5 premiere, "Jungle Warfare." Watch the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

I've routinely said that Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the most extreme reality television show out there, and yet I'm shocked every year when it rolls back around. Case in point: while it wouldn't be the Season 5 premiere without an intense exit, Brandi Glanville's might have been the most heartbreaking departure yet.

The Bravo star of Real Housewives fame spent the past couple of years dealing with a facial parasite and all sorts of other issues, and now capped it off with a brief appearance on one of the hardest shows on the 2026 TV schedule.

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(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Fox)

Brandi Glanville's Exit Was Genuinely Heartbreaking

Brandi Glanville made it long enough to make it to the first challenge, but not much longer than that. The celebrity recruits had to fall backwards out of a helicopter headfirst into water, and then swim to shore. Glanville rotated a bit too much in the air, and ended up hitting the water at an angle, rather than headfirst.

The impact caused extensive injuries to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was heard saying she believed she cracked her sternum. EW has since learned from Glanville that she had a concussion, a perforated eardrum, a cracked rib, and a bruised sternum. She also needs repairs to her breast implants, which were damaged in the fall.

Despite her withdrawal being medically necessary, it was heartbreaking to watch her cry as she swore she wouldn't be the first person kicked off the show. She lasted 14 hours, and to her credit, she had to be medically pulled. Still, I'm sad she didn't get to compete more, given how much she wanted to prove herself. It was a nobler exit than Brittany Cartwright, who left after running too long.

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Fox)

I'm Genuinely Shocked Celebrities Still Sign On For This Show

I've been watching Special Forces: World's Toughest Test since Season 1, and I'm just as surprised as I was after that first episode that people sign on for this show. Most everyone who participates either leaves with an injury, or feeling like they've failed and let down people who wanted them to succeed.

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With Brandi Glanville out, I'm worried for the people left who also struggled in the premiere. George Santos couldn't even get out of the water on his own, so I have to wonder if he'll last another day in the recruitment. To the Season 5 cast's credit, only having one person leave in the premiere isn't too bad.

Eliminations aside, it's hard not to notice that Special Forces: World's Toughest Test got some sort of facelift in the offseason. The camera work feels crisper, and there are a lot more cinematic shots than I'm used to. I'm a fan, and it seems like this Fox series is going to keep chugging along if it's getting better production value.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues on Fox on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm excited for the next episode, and wondering who will be the next celebrity out and how they'll leave.