After Mary Cosby Broke My Heart On RHOSLC, She Provided The Funniest Scene In The Season (So Far)

It's a good time to be a fan of The Real Housewives. Because in addition to Ultimate Girls Trip, the new season of Salt Lake City has begun airing on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). The season premiere broke my heart thanks to the way the women rallied around Mary Cosby, and she was noticeably absent throughout Episode 2. Luckily, she returned for a scene in the third episode and provided the funniest scene of Season 7 (so far).

Over on RHOSLC we're following Mary shortly after her son Robert Jr.'s sudden death. She's been tugging at our heartstrings, but she went back to cracking fans up thanks to a new scene with the iconic Angie Katsanevas. Who knew that the combination of newcomer Ashley Quai, toothbrushes, and hotel rooms would make for such an instant classic scene? Mary Cosby is back, baby!

Angie K and Mary's Convo About Hotel Toilets Cracked Me Up

The scene in question happened early in the runtime of Episode 3, which was titled "Little Green Leprechaun, Big Dirty Secret." While discussing the new friend of Quai, Angie tells the story about the new cast member putting her husband's toothbrush in the toilet in the midst of a fight. Things only got more insane after that.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Originally, Mary says that Angie shouldn't believe that story, although Quai herself confirms it during the trip to San Francisco. In addition to Angie describing this vengeful act as "rimming" FAR too many times, eventually things go off the rails as Angie makes a bold accusation about hotels.

(Image credit: Bravo)

After sharing the story of Quai to Mary (who hilariously gagged at the mere thought of it), Angie K tells a conspiracy theory. Namely that hotel maids put guests' toothbrushes into their butts when they don't trip/ leave a mess. It's an absolutely unhinged exchange, with Mary flabbergasted by the story her castmate was telling her.

Mary Cosby once again denies that Angie's story could be real, and things go more and more off the rails as their conversation continues. She tries to figure out why someone would ever do such a thing with a toothbrush, exclaiming:

Do they have an itch? Are they trying to get a hemorrhoid with your tooth brush? What are we doing?

Mary's response really had me laughing, as did Angie K taking the conversation as seriously as a heart attack. Mary is one of the funniest Real Housewives we have, and she's almost never actually making a joke. She's an unfiltered original, which is why she's become such a fan favorite over the years. While I'm still invested in her more serious story this season, that scene alone showed that Cosby can truly do it all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Mary Cosby won't be present on the trip to San Francisco, but hopefully she's not off our screens for too long.