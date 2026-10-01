CinemaBlend Has A Lot Of Feelings About Verity, But We All Agree On One Thing
It’s got its flaws, but it still has fans.
The wildly popular novel Verity by Colleen Hoover is the latest book-to-screen adaptation on the 2026 movie schedule, and like the book itself, the movie seems to be polarizing (even in one cast member’s own family). It certainly seems to be here around the CinemaBlend offices, where a few people on our staff have seen the film starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett. We all liked (or disliked) the movie in varying ways, but we all agree on thing, the ending is a weak point.
It Comes Down To The End
Personally, I thought the movie was just ok. There are times when it feels like a Lifetime movie, despite the talent involved. It feels rushed, especially towards the end. Hathaway, Johnson, and Harnett are good, and the fairly straightforward direction from Michael Schowalter is solid. It’s probably the script that took me out of the most often, with some clunky dialogue. It does clearly adapt the story, which could’ve been tricky, given the nature of the source material, but ultimately, it’s the ending- something that will surely be hotly debated- that felt hacky to me. It's rushed and isn't ambiguous enough.
Others around here disagree with me on some of this. Managing editor Jessica Rawden says:
She did think the movie was missing something, however, as she added:
Like me, weekend editor Riley Utley has a similar take on the ending of the movie, though she enjoyed the movie quite a bit, especially the performances from the film’s stars. Riley says:
No doubt some discussion and disagreements will come from people who have read Hoover’s novel and those who haven’t. I have not read it, but assistant managing editor Kelly West has read the book and enjoyed the movie more than I did, though she also took issue with the way the ending went down. She says of Verity:
Elsewhere on the web, critics were much like us. The movie is currently hovering between 40-45% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 42 or so on Metacritic. However, even many of the positive reviews are still pretty middling. It's the ending that will be the most polarizing, for sure.
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I do think, given the popularity of the Hoover novel and the anticipation of its fans, the movie will end up a hit, though of the five Anne Hathaway movies in 2026, this is my least favorite.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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