Dwayne Johnson Snagged A Great Prop From The Jumanji 4 Set (And I’m So Jealous)

There are some huge blockbusters set to release on the 2026 movie schedule , but the one I’m most excited for, Jumanji: Open World, isn’t slated to hit theaters until December 25. As a huge fan of the rebooted Jumanji franchise, I am so excited that all the main players, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart, are returning for one final mission. As it turns out, The Rock had a final mission of his own, snagging an incredible prop from the Jumanji 4 set, and I’m so jealous.

As the third and final sequel to the classic ‘90s family movie , Jumanji: Open World knew it had to pay tribute to the original starring Robin Williams, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription . Upon wrapping production on this latest installment , The Smashing Machine actor shared a picture of the core four to Instagram, dedicating the franchise finale to Williams . As a longtime admirer of the legendary comedian , Johnson told People he also took a physical souvenir from set to remember his time with the iconic franchise:

The last prop that I took from set was the dice that I wore in Jumanji 3. That is one half of a pair of dice that they used in the original, OG Jumanji.

On the first day of production for Jumanji: Open World, Johnson shared with fans on Instagram something new added to his character’s wardrobe : a leather necklace featuring the special prop from the original 1995 film. The Moana actor, wanting to honor Williams in some way, had gone to costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, and together they came up with the idea to use the original dice. The Rock shared the prop’s special significance, too:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

There’s a big scene where the dice are slow rolling, and it’s slow motion and it’s so dramatic. One half of those dice — Die? Dice? — my character wears in the film. And I took that home. Props, they’re always amazing, but you gotta give that shit back.

There’s no way they let him keep the die, right? It’s more than a prop–these dice are pieces of cinematic history. Here’s the iconic Jumanji scene in question:

Alan Finishes the Game | Jumanji 1995 - YouTube Watch On

Apparently, after they wrapped filming, producers asked the San Andreas actor if he had the necklace with the die, and he told a white lie and totally just brushed them off. I have no idea why he is saying anything now. He had gotten away with it!