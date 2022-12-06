Ice Cube Wants Control Of The Friday Franchise, But There Are A Few Major Issues
Ice Cube is still hoping to make one more Friday movie.
The original Friday was a hit comedy that solidified Ice Cube as a force in Hollywood and introduced the world to Chris Tucker, who only recently revealed why he did not return for the sequels. Its success spawned a pair of sequels but while most modern franchises would be at an endpoint with a trilogy, Ice Cube has wanted to make a fourth entry in the series. In order to make that film he’s hoping to gain control of the franchise, but there are some issues. Unsurprisingly, those issues come down to studio problems and money.
In an appearance on the Hotboxin’ Podcast (opens in new tab) with Mike Tyson, Ice Cube discussed the current state of the Friday franchise. The last film in the series was released in 2005 and Cube has been trying to make a fourth film, expected to be called Last Friday since that time. Unfortunately the franchise has been stagnant. Cube explains that what he would like is for Warner Bros. to just let him control the franchise, but that doesn’t seem likely, at least at the moment, because WB is “weird right now.” Ice Cube says…
It’s difficult to argue that Warner Bros. is “weird right now. Following the merger with Discovery plenty has changed at the studio. We’ve seen movies like Batgirl, that were nearly completed cancelled. A lot of changes are happening at the streaming service and the movie studio. If it’s difficult to get a meeting to talk about a potential Friday sequel, that’s not necessarily a shock.
Theoretically, that could be all the more reason to just let Ice Cube do his thing with Friday. Perhaps he could do something with it, which is, in theory better than doing nothing. WB might even be willing to just sell Ice Cube the rights to the series, but he says he’s not interested in that. He already sees Friday as his, so he doesn’t believe he should pay for it now. He continues,
It’s been 20 years since the last Friday, but with the number of legacy sequels that we’ve seen that have brought new life to franchises decades later, the time that’s passed certainly doesn’t mean there is zero chance of a fourth Friday film. It’s not sounding like something that is likely to happen right now, but things could change at any point.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.