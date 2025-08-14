KPop Demon Hunters Singer Drops A Blunt Response To Claims That The Movie's Songs Are AI-Made

Ever since the 2025 Netflix release KPop Demon Hunters hit the streaming schedule in June, the Sony Pictures Animation movie has been getting the world talking and singing. With the animated movie being about a girl group whose songs are used as weapons against demons, you can’t help but feel empowered while listening to the soundtrack and trying to hit those high notes. However, a social media user claimed that the movie’s songs are AI-made, and that led to one of the film’s singers dropping a blunt reply.

The internet is obsessed with KPop Demon Hunters’ music, with plenty of fans singing covers on social media and copying the choreography. And that popularity is abundantly clear when you look at Billboard and see "Golden" in the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 and Global 200. Even Stitch felt the need to dance to “Soda Pop” at Disney World! Truly, there’s no denying that Huntr/x and the Saja Boys were the fictional music groups we didn’t know we needed.

However, it appears one social media user felt the music from the 2025 movie release was too good to be true. While re-posting about “Golden” being the first female K-pop song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, @TheTitanBaddie claimed:

Y'all realize this is one step towards AI completely taking over the music industry as well right?

This is truly an outrageous assumption. There’s no evidence to suggest that AI was used for KPop Demon Hunters’ music. That's proven too by the impressive stellar talent brought on to provide Huntr/x’s singing voices. Fortunately, the reactions underneath the post aren’t fooled by the claim and know that three talented singers brought their A-game in the animated flick.

Just like Huntr/x didn’t let threats stand in their way, neither did one of Huntr/x’s singers. REI AMI , who played the singing voice of Huntr/x rapper Zoey. She dropped a blunt response to the claim, stating:

EJAE, AUDREY, NUNA AND I ARE NOT AI — ARE U BITCHES DUMB?!

Ejae Kim, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami are certainly not AI. They are chart-topping Korean-American singers and songwriters. Even Ejae, who’s the singing voice of Rumi, helped write the songs for KPop's “Golden,” “How It’s Done,” and “Your Idol,” which deserve a round of applause and all of the records they broke.

That’s not all Rei Ami had to say on the matter. The South Korean native also had a funny response to the accusations that she’s AI:

Y'all, I just found out I’ve been AI for 30 years. OMG, help. I’m just a code. Oopsie, oh noooooooooo, me so sad.

Rei Ami doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone that she’s a real person. But if you’re going to, you might as well deliver a tongue-in-cheek tweet that makes light of the absurdity of the situation.

With KPop Demon Hunters already drawing attention with its wild Netflix records , there's been a lot of chatter about it, and sadly, that also includes bad rumors. Superb musical talent should never be questioned, and Rei Ami’s cheeky comeback turns that baseless criticism into a moment of humor and power, just like Huntr/x would handle it.