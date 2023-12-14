32 Iconic Action Movie Quotes That Will Never Get Old

We all watch action movies for the... well, action. But we also watch actions for the memorable lines that they produce. The lines that we trade back and forth with friends for a laugh, or to make a point. Great lines in action movies can even be more quotable than those in comedies. So here are our choices for some of the best quotes from action movies that never get old.

(Image credit: Paramoount Pictures)

"I feel the need... the need for speed!" - Top Gun

Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) in Top Gun are a classic action movie duo. As best friends and work buddies, they do everything together and nothing sums up their friendship better than this line, as the adrenaline courses through their bodies after a flight in their F-14 Tomcats and they do the cool double high five thing.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"100% pure adrenalin" - Point Break

The Kathryn Bigalow-directed cult classic Point Break wasn't the easiest film to get made, but it's turned into a stone-cold classic. It has some of the most quotable lines from any movie of its era and the line Bohdi (Patrick Swayze) delivers to Johnny (Keanu Reeves) tops the list.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Get to da choppah!" - Predator

You know a quote has made the big time when it becomes one of the biggest memes around, and "Get to da choppah!" from Predator has certainly achieved that. The Arnold Schwarzenegger quote is so meme-able, in fact, that it has surpassed the movie that it comes from in popularity and gets tacked on to lots of different Schwarzenegger faces across the internet.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

"When you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too." - The Equalizer

Robert McCall, the protagonist in The Equalizer franchise is as thoughtful as he is dangerous. When you've got an actor like Denzel Washington delivering the lines, you know they will be cool and quotable, just like this gem from the first movie.

(Image credit: MGM)

"The name is Bond, James Bond." - James Bond Series

James Bond has given us some of the most iconic lines in action movie history. "Shaken, not stirred," and all his quips after baddies get their comeuppance are classics. Nothing is more iconic though, than the way he introduces himself. It may be the most legendary line in all of cinema.

(Image credit: Orion/MGM)

"I'll be back." - The Terminator

Arnold Schwarzenegger has used the line "I'll be back" in at least eight of his films, but it all started with that confrontation at the police station in The Terminator (1984). It has also been used in multiple movies in the Terminator franchise, said by other characters. It's incredible that the line almost didn't happen that way when Schwarzenegger suggested "I will be back," instead. Thankfully director James Cameron didn't let him change the script and movie history was born.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"You've never seen me very upset." - Mission: Impossible

This is one of those lines you feel like anyone could use in everyday life. The Mission: Impossible series has grown into one of the most successful franchises of all time, but it's way back in the very first one that provided the series' most iconic line.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Warriors, come out and play." - The Warriors

One of the biggest cult classics of all time is undoubtedly The Warriors (1979). While it's filled with quotable lines, none are more so than this one, which comes towards the end, as the titular gang makes it back to their home turf at Coney Island only to find Luther (David Patrick Kelly) and his rival gang, The Rogues, waiting for them. Clink, clink, clink...

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"You've got to ask yourself one question: Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk?" - Dirty Harry

Clint Eastwood's character "Dirty" Harry Callahan is one bad man. He carries a lot of firepower and he's not afraid to use it. He proves that in the very beginning of the first film in the series, Dirty Harry asks a would-be bank robber how lucky he feels.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Welcome to the party, pal." - Die Hard

Everyone's favorite Christmas action movie is Die Hard. In a lot of ways, it defines the modern breed of action movie, and a big part of that is all of John McClane's (Bruce Willis) quips, like the one he utters after shooting up Powell's (Reginald VelJohnson) car.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

"Yeah, I guess I'm back." - John Wick

All John Wick (Keanu Reeves) wanted to do was live his life in peace after leaving the underworld. Unfortunately, his plans didn't work out. When asked if he was getting back into the game, he reluctantly replied with this now-iconic line.

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

"They drew first blood" - First Blood

It's the line that basically launched a franchise. When cornered in a cave, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) tells his former commanding officer Col. Trautman (Richard Crenna) why he's doing what he's doing. We get our first glimpse into what drives the now-iconic character.

(Image credit: Disney)

"I have a bad feeling about this." - Star Wars

The most iconic franchise of all time deserves one of the most iconic catchphrases of all time and Star Wars has it. "I've got a bad feeling about this" is said in every Star Wars film and is part of most of the canon outside of film as well. Naturally, it was first uttered by the biggest character in the series, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the very first movie as they first approach the Death Star.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"I would like to have seen Montana." - The Hunt For Red October

The Hunt For Red October is one of Sean Connery's best movies, but it's Sam Neill's character Vasily who has the best line. After explaining early in the movie that he wants to settle in Montana after the crew arrives in America, it's what's on his mind when he meets his demise.

(Image credit: Universal)

"Say hello to my little friend!" - Scarface

In the decades since Tony Montana (Al Pacino) first yelled this line at the police bringing him down, it's become one of the most quoted lines from any action movie ever. It works for so many occasions, not just police raids.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

"Hasta la Vista, Baby." - Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger is always good for a great catchphrase and in Terminator 2: Judgment Day that line is something he learns from young John Connor. It's a way Connor hopes will make him more laid back. It doesn't make the terminator more relaxed, but it does work to make him sound pretty cool.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Game over, man. Game over." - Aliens

The great Bill Paxton was taken from us way too young, but not before he delivered this no iconic line from Aliens. When everything seems to be lost, and the alien is closing in on the remaining people left, Paxton's character Hudson delivers this line with a level of fear that everyone watching feels.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Khaaaaan!" - Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

It's the line that has launched a million memes. Who doesn't know this iconic line from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan? The answer is nobody. William Shatner's James T. Kirk will live well into the far future, and this one line will always be a part of that legacy.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Go ahead, make my day." - Sudden Impact

In the fourth Dirty Harry movie, Sudden Impact, Clint Eastwood, as Dirty Harry Callahan, utters one of the most famous, and quoted, lines in movie history. The line was written by John Milius, a well known script doctor who also wrote some of the most famous lines in Jaws and The Hunt For Red October.

(Image credit: Disney / Hollywood Pictures)

"Welcome to the Rock" - The Rock

Sean Connery is responsible for an endless amount of great lines. Even in movies that aren't among his best reviewed, like The Rock, he still delivers. After he and Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) land on Alcatraz Island, Connery's Mason welcomes him to the island Mason called home for a time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"Never change the deal." - The Transporter

Frank (Jason Statham) is the best getaway driver in the world in The Transporter and as a driver-for-hire, he has three rules. No names, never look in the package, but #1 and most importantly, "Never change the deal." The man is not only a great driver, but he's true to his word and if you hire him, you better be too.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"I'm dropping the hammer!" - Days Of Thunder

Director Tony Scott teamed up again with Tom Cruise after Top Gun for Days of Thunder, which was pretty much Top Gun in a race car. The action sequences are amazing, and the dialog produced one true classic when Cruise's Cole Trickle decides to go for it on a practice lap.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

"I expect and demand your very best. Anything less, you should have joined the Air Force." - Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide has a lot of great dialogue between submarine captain, Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman) and his XO, Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter (Denzel Washington), but it's a line very early in the movie that sums up how the naval captain feels about serving on a submarine. He wants and expects only the best.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I hate snakes." - Indiana Jones and The Raiders Of The Lost Ark

There isn't much that stresses the great Indiana Jones out in Raiders of the Lost Ark, except one thing. Little does he know that later in his adventure he will face hundreds of snakes when he jumps in the prop plane at the beginning and finds one harmless snake in his seat, and lets the pilot know how he feels about the reptiles.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

"Put... the bunny... back... in the box." - Con Air

In Con Air Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is a paroled prisoner on his final flight back home after serving an 8-year-sentence. He's bringing home a present for his daughter, a stuffed bunny. It's the most important thing to him on the "con air" flight and everyone knows it when he explains where the stuffed animal needs to go.

(Image credit: Universal)

"I Live My Life a Quarter Mile at a Time." - The Fast And The Furious

It can't be argued that the Fast and Furious franchise isn't one of the biggest of all time. It also can't be argued that it hasn't produced some iconic lines, none of which are more famous than when Dominic Toretto explains to Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) how he lives his life. It's not day to day or hour to hour; it's a quarter mile at a time.

(Image credit: Miramax)

"That Woman Deserves Her Revenge." - Kill Bill

There is one thing on Beatrix's (Uma Thurman) mind in Kill Bill: revenge. Bill (David Carradine) wants to stop her, but another member of their former crew, Budd (Michael Madsen) has other thoughts. He thinks she's justified in her anger. It sums up the whole movie in one sentence.

(Image credit: Roadshow Entertainment)

"You take the red pill - you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes." - The Matrix

What if I told you that the line most people think is the most famous line from The Matrix isn't actually in The Matrix? That's right, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) never says the line that has been made famous in memes. He does, however, utter the famous line about what the red pill can do for someone.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"The action is the juice." - Heat

When Heat first came out in 1995, it was the epitome of cool. Tom Sizemore's character, Michael Cheritto, was part of the very cool crew led by Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro). When Neil asks Michael if he's up for the bank robbery, Michael says yes, and tells him why: it's what he lives for.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"You know you drive almost slow enough to drive Miss Daisy." - Bad Boys

We've all been there. There is nothing worse than getting impatient with a slow driver and in 1995's Bad Boys, Michael (Will Smith) lets his new partner Marcus (Martin Lawrence) have it when he gets fed up with what he thinks is slow driving. It's a line that would have been way out of place if the original casting ideas hadn't changed.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"What a lovely day." - Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road was an instant classic and while there isn't a whole lot of dialogue (who needs it?), there is one very famous line yelled by Nux (Nicholas Hoult) as the army or cars scream across the desert in one of the coolest car chase sequences ever filmed.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

"You're the disease, and I'm the cure." - Cobra

In the mid-'80s, Sly Stallone made a lot of cool movies, with a lot of cool lines. One of the most under-appreciated movies is Cobra, which he wrote based on the original script for Beverly Hills Cop, believe it or not. The best line in that script explains the main character's entire ethos.

You can't have a great action movie without great dialogue and this list proves it.