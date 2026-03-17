I’m All In On Zootopia Director’s Response To The Fans Who Want Romance Between Judy And Nick

Zootopia 2 was a massive hit, and combined with a teasing post-credits scene, that all but guarantees more in this franchise down the road. While we expect the sequel to include birds, it will certainly also include a new chapter in the relationship between lead characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, and it’s a relationship that a lot of fans are concerned about.

Needless to say that, even after the first Zootopia, the “shippers” were out in full force. The expansion of the Nick and Judy relationship in Zootopia 2 was like catnip for the group that wants to see the pair get together romantically despite the difference in species. Co-director of both Zootopia movies, Byron Howard, recently admitted to ScreenRant that the team who made the sequel discussed the status of the pairing at great length while producing the film, and confirmed there are certainly elements of a strong bond between Nick and Judy, saying:

There are moments in this movie where I really feel like those two are soulmates.

It’s hard to argue that Zootopia 2 doesn’t tease the audience with a “will they/won’t they” sort of dynamic. Near the end of the film, the two characters have a heartfelt moment where Nick starts to talk about how important Judy is to him, and in any other movie, that sort of scene spills over into a declaration of love. However, in Zootopia 2, it stops short of going that far.

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Howard is clear that, at least right now, there is no romance between Nick and Judy. However, he stops short of indicating that might never be the case, and he refuses to say how he personally feels about such an idea. He continued:

It's not romance, but there's something wonderful that happens between them. Ginnifer and Jason's voices are a huge part of that chemistry, but just the fact that they're so different and the whole movie is about differences, is what really keeps people engaged. I'm a fan. But I'm not gonna tell you how I feel, we're not gonna tell you what my vote is.

Byron Howard’s response here is brilliant. The idea of a Nick and Judy romance is a somewhat controversial one. The characters are different species, which means that, if nothing else, putting them together romantically runs the risk of looking quite strange on screen. It would weird out a lot of fans. At the same time, a lot of fans are absolutely here for it.

If Howard gave any sort of definitive answer to this question, if he guaranteed it would never happen, or even fully endorsed it, it would turn off a certain segment of the audience. There’s basically no right answer here. So, he gives an answer that avoids answering the question, leaving the door open.

If I were to guess, I’d expect any future Zootopia movies to continue what we saw in Zootopia 2, a deep and meaningful platonic relationship between the two that never crosses the line into romance on screen, but still leaves a door open for fans who want to imagine something more. You weirdos.