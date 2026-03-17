I’m All In On Zootopia Director’s Response To The Fans Who Want Romance Between Judy And Nick
Could an inter-species romance happen in Zootopia?
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Zootopia 2 was a massive hit, and combined with a teasing post-credits scene, that all but guarantees more in this franchise down the road. While we expect the sequel to include birds, it will certainly also include a new chapter in the relationship between lead characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, and it’s a relationship that a lot of fans are concerned about.
Needless to say that, even after the first Zootopia, the “shippers” were out in full force. The expansion of the Nick and Judy relationship in Zootopia 2 was like catnip for the group that wants to see the pair get together romantically despite the difference in species. Co-director of both Zootopia movies, Byron Howard, recently admitted to ScreenRant that the team who made the sequel discussed the status of the pairing at great length while producing the film, and confirmed there are certainly elements of a strong bond between Nick and Judy, saying:
It’s hard to argue that Zootopia 2 doesn’t tease the audience with a “will they/won’t they” sort of dynamic. Near the end of the film, the two characters have a heartfelt moment where Nick starts to talk about how important Judy is to him, and in any other movie, that sort of scene spills over into a declaration of love. However, in Zootopia 2, it stops short of going that far.Article continues below
Howard is clear that, at least right now, there is no romance between Nick and Judy. However, he stops short of indicating that might never be the case, and he refuses to say how he personally feels about such an idea. He continued:
Byron Howard’s response here is brilliant. The idea of a Nick and Judy romance is a somewhat controversial one. The characters are different species, which means that, if nothing else, putting them together romantically runs the risk of looking quite strange on screen. It would weird out a lot of fans. At the same time, a lot of fans are absolutely here for it.
If Howard gave any sort of definitive answer to this question, if he guaranteed it would never happen, or even fully endorsed it, it would turn off a certain segment of the audience. There’s basically no right answer here. So, he gives an answer that avoids answering the question, leaving the door open.
If I were to guess, I’d expect any future Zootopia movies to continue what we saw in Zootopia 2, a deep and meaningful platonic relationship between the two that never crosses the line into romance on screen, but still leaves a door open for fans who want to imagine something more. You weirdos.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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