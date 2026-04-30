I Just Found Out Somewhere In The Law & Order Universe There’s A Version Of Benson And Stabler Who Did Kiss

Don’t you wonder sometimes why it seems like the people in charge of our favorite TV shows seem dead-set against doing the thing that audiences want the most? Take the Law & Order-verse, for instance, where viewers have spent literal decades clamoring for Mariska Hargitay’s SVU lead Olivia Benson to get together with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Back in Season 24, the ep “Blood Out” finally reached a romantic precipice, but only resulted in a wildly invigorating-plus-frustrating near-kiss moment.

Despite that episode airing more than three years ago, the biggest Benson and Stabler shippers will never forget about it. And Mariska Hargitay just made it that much harder to not dwell on for years to come, as the actress confirmed she and Meloni did indeed film their characters sharing a loving, if not lengthy, kiss. So what happened? It apparently didn’t pass muster with Dick Wolf and other execs. How DARE.

Hargitay spoke with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast ahead of Law & Order: SVU’s Season 27 finale hitting the 2026 TV schedule, and shared that she and Meloni had the freedom to perform the scene in different ways, even if they didn't get final say. In her words:

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What happened was there was a later episode where we had gone through this whole arc of things that should have happened. We want to be together, and he loved me. And then he came back and then he’s like, ‘I have feelings for you.’ All that. And then it was just too complicated. What I think we felt was that this moment was earned; that this moment, this thing, could happen, for a second! So that’s how we shot it.

The actress then brilliantly stoked the crowd, and earned some big cheers in the process, before addressing why the kiss never made it to our eyeballs.

Don’t you wish you were there for that? [Audience hoots.] Yeah, we shot it a couple of different ways. And then they had the choice in editing and. . . we disagreed.

For whatever baffling reason, the editors and other powers that be chose to use the near-kiss take for the final cut. But for as and powerful as it was, I have to imagine that the unused scene was literally singed up and turning to ash as soon as the cameras stopped rolling. Because it's so hot, you see?

Mariska Hargitay had zero issues with defending her and Meloni's beliefs for why they felt this was the right time for these two characters to make that physical connection. As she put it:

We disagreed [with the edit] because we thought that it was earned, and the way it was dealt with was really complex, and very beautiful, and very human. It just showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they’re connected.

To be sure, I'm not even of the notion that Benson and Stabler's kiss would actually lead to anything substantial, since the noted complexities would make it nearly impossible for the duo to survive as a proper couple. But still, the catharsis!

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Like a genius, Hargitay left a vocal olive branch for fans, indicating that something could still happen one day. But then laughingly shot it all down again by pointing to franchise overlord Dick Wolf, saying:

I am so playing with you. I have no idea what's gonna happen. You guys, no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'

The future could indeed be pointed in that direction, considering Meloni's spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled by Peacock this month, leaving fans clamoring for Stabler to make another timely return to SVU later in the year and/or beyond.

Find Law & Order: SVU's Season 27 finale airing on NBC on May 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET.