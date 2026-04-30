I Just Found Out Somewhere In The Law & Order Universe There’s A Version Of Benson And Stabler Who Did Kiss
A real Sliding Doors situation.
Don’t you wonder sometimes why it seems like the people in charge of our favorite TV shows seem dead-set against doing the thing that audiences want the most? Take the Law & Order-verse, for instance, where viewers have spent literal decades clamoring for Mariska Hargitay’s SVU lead Olivia Benson to get together with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Back in Season 24, the ep “Blood Out” finally reached a romantic precipice, but only resulted in a wildly invigorating-plus-frustrating near-kiss moment.
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Despite that episode airing more than three years ago, the biggest Benson and Stabler shippers will never forget about it. And Mariska Hargitay just made it that much harder to not dwell on for years to come, as the actress confirmed she and Meloni did indeed film their characters sharing a loving, if not lengthy, kiss. So what happened? It apparently didn’t pass muster with Dick Wolf and other execs. How DARE.
Hargitay spoke with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast ahead of Law & Order: SVU’s Season 27 finale hitting the 2026 TV schedule, and shared that she and Meloni had the freedom to perform the scene in different ways, even if they didn't get final say. In her words:Article continues below
The actress then brilliantly stoked the crowd, and earned some big cheers in the process, before addressing why the kiss never made it to our eyeballs.
For whatever baffling reason, the editors and other powers that be chose to use the near-kiss take for the final cut. But for as and powerful as it was, I have to imagine that the unused scene was literally singed up and turning to ash as soon as the cameras stopped rolling. Because it's so hot, you see?
Mariska Hargitay had zero issues with defending her and Meloni's beliefs for why they felt this was the right time for these two characters to make that physical connection. As she put it:
To be sure, I'm not even of the notion that Benson and Stabler's kiss would actually lead to anything substantial, since the noted complexities would make it nearly impossible for the duo to survive as a proper couple. But still, the catharsis!
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Like a genius, Hargitay left a vocal olive branch for fans, indicating that something could still happen one day. But then laughingly shot it all down again by pointing to franchise overlord Dick Wolf, saying:
The future could indeed be pointed in that direction, considering Meloni's spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled by Peacock this month, leaving fans clamoring for Stabler to make another timely return to SVU later in the year and/or beyond.
Find Law & Order: SVU's Season 27 finale airing on NBC on May 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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