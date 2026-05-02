People Keep Talking About ‘Superhero Fatigue,’ But I Agree With One DC Head Honcho’s ‘Mediocre Movie’ Comments

Films (and TV shows) based on comic book properties have firmly dominated the cultural landscape for more than a decade now. Offerings based on titles from Marvel, DC, Image Comics and more have been steadily churned out and don’t seem to be slowing down. That glut of content has led many to assert that “superhero fatigue” has been setting in. Even as a fan of the genre, I can’t disagree with the notion that it’s exploded in recent years. However, I also think DC Studios’ co-head honcho makes a good counterargument.

Peter Safran has been running DC Studios alongside James Gunn since 2022 and, even before that, he’d served as a producer on a few superhero films. On top of that, Safran has also produced movies across a vast array of genres since the ‘90s. So it’s fair to say that Safran has been around the block a bit as far as the film industry goes. With that in mind, it probably shouldn’t have been all that surprising that he would drop a thoughtful take on “superhero fatigue” and “mediocre movies” while discussing his latest film, Supergirl:

I never felt that there was superhero fatigue. I felt it was mediocre movie fatigue. You gotta try something new. You have to change the game a little bit. The essential story on which ‘Supergirl’ is based is something cool and original and we haven’t seen before.

So, in other words, Safran is telling The Associated Press that it’s not superhero stories in general that audiences are tired of but subpar films in general. I agree with that assessment, especially since there still does seem to be an interest in films and TV shows involving super-powered individuals. The anticipation for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and DC’s The Batman: Part II serve as testaments to the continued desire for heroic tales. That’s not to say that everyone still loves superhero movies and shows, but the point stands.

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Others within the industry have also spoken about this assumed “fatigue,” and they don’t seem so convinced by it, either. Several years ago, CinemaBlend spoke with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige about the “overabundance” of superhero content. It was Feige’s assertion that there wouldn’t be any fatigue as long as the movies remained “fun” and “unique.” Likewise, Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo believe “fatigue in general” has been affecting viewers. And, to the point of keeping films fresh, Incredibles director Brad Bird emphasized that his movies remain distinct due to their emphasis on a familial unit more so than superheroics.

On the other hand, though, audiences are becoming more discerning about the movies they watch, so studios have to step up their game whether they’re making superhero flicks or not. When it comes to Supergirl specifically, Peter Safran seems quite confident that it’ll be something fans will enjoy. The trailers tease a lot of Krypto and plenty of Lobo but, at the core of the story, is the journey of Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock. While Kara has shown up on the big screen before, this seems to be a very different spin on the beloved heroine.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem as though superhero movies will go the way of the western. Let’s hope, though, that as they continue to be made, creatives will continue to find unique ways to subvert the genre while maintaining the core essence of what drew comic book readers to the material in the first place. Safran’s comments and those of other producers and directors make me optimistic that that’ll be the case.

Check out Peter Safran and James Gunn-produced Supergirl, which is directed by Craig Gillespie and opens in theaters on June 26 amid the 2026 movie schedule.