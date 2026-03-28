Could Wicked 3 Happen? 3 Ways I Think The Universe Could Expand

Is it just me, or does the 2026 movie calendar feel a little barren without another Wicked movie coming out this fall. Of course, I knew Wicked would just be two acts as that’s how it has always been for the stage musical, but now that the curtain has fallen on the movie adaptation, I think it’s high time we talk about the lion in the room. What’s Universal going to do next with Wicked after its commercial success?

(Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

What Universal Has Said About More Wicked Movies

When Wicked: For Good hit theaters this past fall and smashed box office records, it marked the end of the full story of the Broadway musical being told on film. But, if I know anything about how Hollywood works, it’s that the industry doesn’t typically send titles packing when they make the kind of impact these movies did. And, when Universal’s chief marketing officer Michael Moses spoke to Vulture back in November, he said this:

Because of Wicked’s success but also the fanship, we have almost a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe… Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway.

Now, I don’t personally love the business model of figuring out how to branch out universes just because a studio has made a lot of money and can, but what can I say, it works for Hollywood. Just look at those Fast & Furious movies! Various cast members from the Wicked movies are also keeping their minds open on the topic, including Jonathan Bailey, who said this to Esquire:

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I mean, the world is so incredible. Who knows? ... I mean, all the characters have potential.

That “potential” is what I want to talk about next. I think I’ve come up with the three most viable ways Universal could continue Wicked, and it’s time to talk about it.

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How I Think A Wicked Followup Could Happen

While Universal could certainly try to continue the story after the events of the Broadway musical, I don’t think they should do that. I think the best way in would be to focus on one of these three arcs:

A Glinda Spinoff

(Image credit: Universal)

The Wicked followup that feels the most “duh” to me is Ariana Grande reprising her role as Glinda for a bubblegum-pop filled journey through Oz. The pop queen really transformed into a movie star for these movies as an indisputable highlight of these adaptations, and it definitely felt like there was room for her character to expand even further by the end of For Good. After being kind of a hack witch throughout the events of both Wicked films, she finally was able to perform magic and she’ll certainly be facing a lot of new challenges as the new leader of Oz.

Recently, it was also announced that Wicked author Gregory Maguire is publishing a prequel called Galinda: A Charmed Childhood. I could see Universal deciding to adapt that along with adding some new material for Grande – perhaps as a brand new musical? It’s kind of a no-brainer if they can find writers who can really create a new story worth telling for her.

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Perhaps the whole crux of a new Wicked movie is in the idea that Glinda thought Elphaba did die for years until she somehow discovers she’s been in hiding, and goes on a quest to save her from something. I’m also still on the edge of my seat about what happened to Tin Man after the events of For Good!

Son Of A Witch Adaptation

(Image credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

It’s also worth noting that Maguire has four Wicked novels, a sequel series called Another Day, a short story collection about Oz folklore and a prequel novel for Elphaba. The first sequel to the events of Wicked is called Son Of A Witch and it’s about the son of Elphaba and Fiyero. His name is Liir, and he’s a 14-year-old boy who goes on a quest to find his half sister in a politically-fractured Oz.

The reason why I think this is less likely to happen than a Glinda spinoff is because in the novel, Elphaba is already dead, and it’s even more dark than the original Wicked book. Since these movies have thus far been family friendly, perhaps Universal might loosely adapt it, or use it as an inspiration for a new story that’s still about Elphaba and Fiyero’s son?

A Movie About The Origins Of Oz

(Image credit: Unviersal)

Another path down the yellow brick road Universal could take to continue the world of Wicked is by going back in time, using the prequel route, and telling the story of Oz. When fantasy or sci-fi movies are popular, Hollywood certainly likes this idea – think Star Wars or Hunger Games. I do think I’d be interested to know how Oz was able to trick the people of the fantastical world. He was an all powerful wizard for decades, but this would leave out one thing that makes Wicked so great: the female friendship between Glinda and Elphaba.

Personally, I don’t love any of these options, but I’m not the kind of genius who revitalized The Wizard of Oz into Wicked, either. No matter what happens, I think what would really get me to sit up and pay attention is if there was another Wicked movie musical, with some incredible talent behind it to expand a new corner of the world.

While thinking about what Universal might be “figuring out” from a fan’s perspective, I also think it would make sense for there to be a pretty significant wait for the next movie. For example, I think after a few years of missing Glinda, Elphaba and the world, I would be all in on going back to Oz and catching up with the poppy-filled fantasy land.

Anyways, this is quite a puzzle isn’t it? No matter what does or does not happen with Wicked at Universal, I feel I have been changed for good by the musical being adapted into films!