Experts Weigh In On Why Blake Lively Should Avoid Mentioning Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Amid Her Case
Experts share their takes on connecting the two legal battles.
When it comes to long and turbulent legal battles between celebrities, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are two of the first people who come to mind. However, these days, the conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken over the headlines. Now, experts are weighing in about the parallels between these two cases, and the potential consequences that could crop up if the Gossip Girl actress brings Depp and Heard’s legal battle into her case.
For context, last month, a claim was made by Lively's camp that Baldoni’s team hired a crisis PR strategist who had been connected to Depp’s legal battle. The argument they’re trying to make is that this shows “intent, not guilt by association,” per Fox News. Meanwhile, Baldoni's team called out this comparison, saying it was a distraction.
Overall, the consensus among the experts who spoke to the outlet centers around the notion of how fast narratives can be flipped. Speaking specifically about the “court of public opinion,” branding expert Doug Eldridge explained that Lively’s initial complaint and early moves were quickly “undercut” by Baldoni’s response and subsequent moves. Speaking about the impact of all this, he said:Article continues below
This is what led Eldridge to the potential impact of comparing Lively and Baldoni’s case to Depp and Heard’s. According to him, making that highly publicized legal battle a reference point could be detrimental to the A Simple Favor actress:
To contextualize this conversation with where the It Ends With Us battle is right now, it comes after Judge Lewis J. Liman threw out the majority of Livley’s claims. Now, the focus of the case is on the retaliation and breach of contract claims.
Now, with the trial set for this month, entertainment attorney Jordan Matthews explained why the actress potentially connecting herself to Amber Heard could be damaging:
He went on to say that Heard’s loss to Depp was “devastating, not only financially, but also in terms of her career and public image.” Matthews also explained that generally, narratives like this don’t just shape what is said online, it can also impact a jury’s perception.
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Another entertainment attorney, Trey Lovell, agreed that drawing parallels between Lively and Heard would not be useful. Explaining why there’s “no benefit” in this, the lawyer said:
Meanwhile, crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast said that a Depp-Heard comparison here would only be useful if it’s used “as context, not as a direct analogy.” He noted that that’s because the older case provides a “familiar frame for understanding how a celebrity dispute can become a viral referendum on a woman’s credibility, likability and motives.”
Now, as we get closer to the trial date, we’ll have to wait and see if Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are brought up in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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