Is Emma Stone’s Cruella Sequel Happening? Here’s The Latest Rumor
Please be true.
Disney never met a franchise it didn’t love, and one of the most consistently successful corners of Disney’s domination of the global box office has been its live-action remakes. While we’ve occasionally seen movies falter like Snow White or Dumbo, when the movies are successful (like The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch) they tend to win really big, more than making up for the ones that fall short.
And like any big movie, success can frequently mean sequels. However, one sequel that we’ve been told we were getting has yet to materialize. 2021’s Cruella starred Emma Stone as the classic 101 Dalmatians villain in a live-action origin story with a punk rock aesthetic. A sequel was announced shortly after the movie’s release. But almost five years later, nothing seems to have happened with it. However, The DisInsider says seeing the movie in the next couple of years is likely, as everybody involved still wants to make it. The site claims…
The announcement that Cruella 2 was in development was something of a shock when it happened. The first movie came out when movie theaters were still largely closed, and it dropped as a Disney+ Premiere Access movie, which meant it required an additional fee on top of a Disney+ subscription to watch it. Disney never released numbers on how those movies did, so it was unclear how successful Cruella was from a financial perspective, but the studio must have seen something there
It’s honestly a bit surprising that Cruella 2 is apparently still an active project, considering that another announced sequel to a movie from that era, Jungle Cruise 2, appears to be dead in the water. That movie saw a quick turnaround on a sequel greenlight just like Cruella, and has been equally radio silent since. At this point, seeing Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt reunite for a follow-up seems unlikely.
What’s unclear is if there’s really anybody actively working on a script for Cruella 2, since there apparently isn't one yet. The first film was co-written by Dana Fox, who co-wrote the Wicked movies, and Tony McNamara, who wrote Emma Stone’s The Favourite and Poor Things. It was directed by Craig Gilespie, who might have some free time to work on pre-production for Cruella 2 once Supergirl comes out later this year.
As somebody who loves Cruella more than most Disney live-action remakes, i certainl;y hope this rumor turns out to be accurate, because if we’re going to get more of these movies, I’d rather they be more than simply retellings of movies I’ve already seen. Cruella had a vibe that was unlike the original animated movie, and while a potential sequel might essentially be a 101 Dalmatians remake, if it keeps the same tone, it could still be a lot of fun.
