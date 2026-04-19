NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama And Katrina Law Open Up About Potential Nick & Knight Romance (But I Didn't See Grey's Anatomy Taking Shrapnel Coming)
This would be wild.
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As NCIS continues its run on the 2026 TV schedule, one can't help but to have noticed all the breadcrumbs being dropped for a potential new romance on the CBS series. Now, Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law are talking about the possibility of Nick and Jessica getting together, and Grey's Anatomy was caught in the crossfire.
Fans have asked for a Knight/Torres romance on NCIS for a while, and after a recent episode featured the duo cuddling in the wilderness to preserve body heat, people want answers. Valderrama discussed the episode, which also featured some romantic tension, with TVLine and gave his thoughts on the writers' motivations behind all of that:
As Valderrama said, it's normal, but it doesn't make the situation any less messy. Nick dated Jessica's sister Robin just one season ago, and having these two link up so soon after could certainly create some awkward family get-togethers.Article continues below
Let's not forget the work family, either, as Jessica dated NCIS' Jimmy Palmer, who also works with Nick. Jimmy and Jessica broke up in Season 21 on solid terms, and while actor Brian Dietzen talked about the potential return of that storyline with CinemaBlend a while back, Wilmer Valderrama clearly has mixed feelings:
NCIS may not have as much romance (or failed romances) as Grey's Anatomy, but it's not exactly foreign territory for the CBS procedural either. While Tony & Ziva was ultimately canceled after a short run, it was the slew of fans that cheered on that relationship for years that had executives thinking more people would tune in and watch the series with a Paramount+ subscription.
Katrina Law wasn't about to spoil any plotlines, but shared what she could about what could be ahead for Jessica when it comes to Nick Torres. She likes the fact that it seems there are multiple possibilities to how this plays out, and there's a reason why it's written that way:
As someone who values the bromance that Jimmy and Nick have shared over the years on NCIS, I have to think that both characters would feel uncomfortable sneaking around behind Jimmy's back, and a conversation would have to happen to make sure something like this doesn't impact the overall dynamic of the team.
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All this to say, Torres and Knight shippers should hold positions for the moment and continue to stay tuned. I'd like to think each moment is building to both characters acknowledging their feelings, and we'll get some sort of resolution eventually.
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Watch NCIS and other spinoffs over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
NCIS airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. These latest comments from the actors have me curious about how the rest of the season will play out, and if we'll get some meaningful updates on Torres and Knight's relationship before the end of the season.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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