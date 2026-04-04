After Watching Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, There's A Spinoff I'd Love To See

Spoilers for Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice lie ahead.

For me, Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice may be the most pleasant surprise of the 2026 movie schedule thus far. BenDavid Grabinski’s time travel romp not only delivers comedy and violent thrills, but also emotional stakes. There are also some fun performances from Vince Vaughn, James Marsden and more. Grabinski’s movie definitely stands on its own but, as suggested by the crazy ending, a sequel could happen. Yet, I’m more interested in a spinoff prequel.

There’s A Wild Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Spinoff Just Waiting To Happen

While much of Grabinski’s excellent time travel film centers around the titular quartet, there are other characters in the mix. Chief among them are Sosa – the ruthless crime boss Nick and Mike work for – and his adopted son, Jimmy Boy. Sosa and Jimmy, played by Keith David and Jimmy Tatro, respectively, serve as the primary antagonists of the movie, and they also contribute to a solid amount of the more humorous and over-the-top moments.

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The powerful Sosa spends most of the film trying to track down Mike, whom he believes squealed on Jimmy Boy and got him arrested years ago. (In reality, Nick frames Mike for that after finding out about his buddy’s affair with his wife, Alice.) Jimmy wants revenge like his father, but for much of the film, he simply seeks to celebrate his release at the all-night parties thrown by his dad. In the end, Sosa is fatally shot by Alice, while JB, who first suffers injuries sustained from jumping through a window, is shot by Future Nick and Mike.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While the characters’ roles are straightforward, they could lead a spinoff. More specifically, I want a prequel set years before the events of the film that shows the circumstances leading up to Jimmy Boy’s arrest. With that, viewers can also actually meet the man responsible for selling out Jimmy – Jackie Napalm, who many in the film (ironically) refer to as “a real one.” Such a story could also allow for other characters like Tony (Arturo Castro), Roid Rage Ryan (Lewis Tan) and even “The Barron” (Dolph Lundgren) to play bigger roles.

Spinoffs, of course, can be very hit or miss, as even some of the most popular movie franchises have spawned lackluster offshoots. In spite of that, there are a few reasons why this particular prequel should be considered.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Why Is A Sosa/Jimmy Boy Spinoff Worth Making?

If BenDavid Grabinski were to be involved, this theoretical spinoff could be solid, considering the filmmaker’s commitment to thrills and ability to craft genuine stakes. What would be most appealing would be the prospect of the Happily director further turning the crime genre on its head using humor and more. I’m not saying this needs to be a parody of gangster films, but a story that takes a few meta swipes at those movies would be great. Such a film also wouldn’t need to utilize any time travel rules.

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There’s also the novelty of seeing the great Keith David in a comedic role. Sure, the beloved actor has starred in his share of comedies, but it still feels like he doesn’t take on those roles as often as others. David generates some solid laughs in the role of Sosa and, quite frankly, I’d love to see him do more of that alongside Jimmy Tatro, who’s also been making a name for himself in the comedy sphere.

Admittedly, I’d respect it if Grabinski preferred not to expand upon the world he created in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice (which has solid reviews). Opting against a spinoff, though, would still seem like a missed opportunity, though. For now, stream the existing movie using a Hulu subscription.