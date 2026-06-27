I’m Pumped After The Princess Diaries 3 Gets An Update From The Book Series’ Author

After Anne Hathaway successfully brought back one of her most beloved characters through The Devil Wears Prada 2, I’ve been curious about what’s been going on with The Princess Diaries 3. Thankfully, Meg Cabot, the author behind The Princess Diaries books, just shared a really exciting update about one of my most-anticipated upcoming Disney movies.

Anne Hathaway officially announced The Princess Diaries 3 was happening back in 2024 (via Instagram), but the actress and producer has also been busier than ever lately, between leading five films on the 2026 movie schedule and announcing that she's pregnant with her third child. Luckily, the book's author has an update about a return to Genovia, as she said:

I’m so excited there is a third movie. I read a script, and it was amazing. I told them not to send anymore, because I love it so much. I have a problem keeping my mouth shut. They don’t like it when you tell people what’s gonna happen yet, so I was like, ‘Better not send me any more scripts!’

Shut up! This makes me so happy to hear. Since The Princess Diaries 3 was announced, it sounds like there’s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make the movie the best it can be before cameras start rolling. I appreciate the care going into the movie, and what Meg Cabot told THR has me more excited that the film is finally shaping up.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

She also said that she’s seen several versions of the sequel since it's been in development, and it’s now gotten to the point where she’s completely satisfied with where the script is now. In her words:

It has been in discussions for a really long time. There have been a lot of scripts, and I think this one that I most recently read is my favorite. Fingers crossed that’s the one they’re going to use, but it’s a really fun idea, and I’m 100 percent behind it.

The Princess Diaries 3 is set to be directed by Adele Lim, who previously helmed the 2023 comedy Joy Ride and co-wrote both Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon. In the director’s latest update from last month, she said that it's been taking so long because she and the other producers are committed to “make the story right” since the franchise is “so beloved by so many people.”

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

You can watch the first two Princess Diaries movies right now with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Lim also hinted that the movie will be a rare wish-fulfillment movie about a queen, a “woman in her full power.” She also said they are planning to shoot the movie in Europe to “really show the audience Genovia in its full glory,” and fans of the first two movies can expect “a lot of fun returns.”

When it comes to who’s returning, aside from Anne Hathaway, I have a lot of questions and hopes. The main person I want to see back is Julie Andrews, who has previously said she’d be “happy” to do another one, but the 90-year-old hasn’t been doing much acting lately aside from voice work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering everything on Anne Hathaway’s plate right now, I don’t see this movie fully taking off until next year, but Meg Cabot’s comments definitely have me anticipating the movie even more now.