Sources Share Alleged Reasons Anne Hathaway Is Hesitant To Make A Devil Wears Prada 3
By all means, move at a glacial pace.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has quickly become one of the most successful 2026 movie releases in the last couple of weeks. As it has already surpassed $326 million at the worldwide box office following its No. 1 debut at the top of the month, it’s no surprise conversations about a threequel are reportedly being had. But, allegedly, Anne Hathaway is the one pushing the brakes on another movie happening.
Following The Devil Wears Prada 2 being such a win, scooper Rob Shuter is saying that studio executives are already “eager” to get a third movie on the books. However, Anne Hathaway needs some convincing about another sequel. Per one insider:
Per the report, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are “enthusiastic” about a third movie, but Hathaway is a lot more hesitant. Apparently, this has to do with the backlash the actress previously dealt with after winning her Oscar for Les Misérables back in 2013, in an era that was known as “Hathahate”. As a second insider shared:
Anne Hathaway is having a massive 2026, considering she’s the star of five movies this year. Two have already come out in the form of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada, 2 and she has three more premiering in the coming months: The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. Here’s what another insider told Shuter about Hathaway and The Devil Wears Prada 3:
The cast of The Devil Wears Prada previously told People that they’d be open to a third movie should there be a good script and “the core four” from the franchise (meaning Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci) all say yes.
It’s no surprise that 20th Century Studios would want another sequel after The Devil Wears Prada 2’s hit release. So far, the movie has earned $446 million globally against a reported $100 million production budget – skirting way past the original movie’s total earnings of $326 million worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year!
The movie has also earned acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Some highlights of the movie we’ve been talking about here on CinemaBlend are the savage way Miranda says “That’s all” again, the sweet moment for Stanley Tucci’s Nigel that broke our hearts, and Justin Theroux’s hilarious character Benji.
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While Anne Hathaway is apparently unsure about The Devil Wears Prada 3 right now, one of the sources says that “nobody believes” Hathaway will never budge on a sequel, she just wants a reason to come back to Andy Sachs again that “actually matters.” Time will tell if another movie set in the fashion world will come to pass. Until then, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing in theaters.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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