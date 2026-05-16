Sources Share Alleged Reasons Anne Hathaway Is Hesitant To Make A Devil Wears Prada 3

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has quickly become one of the most successful 2026 movie releases in the last couple of weeks. As it has already surpassed $326 million at the worldwide box office following its No. 1 debut at the top of the month, it’s no surprise conversations about a threequel are reportedly being had. But, allegedly, Anne Hathaway is the one pushing the brakes on another movie happening.

Following The Devil Wears Prada 2 being such a win, scooper Rob Shuter is saying that studio executives are already “eager” to get a third movie on the books. However, Anne Hathaway needs some convincing about another sequel. Per one insider:

This isn’t about money for Anne. She’s incredibly protective of her career and very aware of how quickly audiences can turn when they feel someone is overexposed.

Per the report, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are “enthusiastic” about a third movie, but Hathaway is a lot more hesitant. Apparently, this has to do with the backlash the actress previously dealt with after winning her Oscar for Les Misérables back in 2013, in an era that was known as “Hathahate”. As a second insider shared:

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That experience left a lasting mark on her. She remembers exactly what it felt like when the public suddenly decided they’d had enough. She never wants to go through that again.

Anne Hathaway is having a massive 2026, considering she’s the star of five movies this year. Two have already come out in the form of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada, 2 and she has three more premiering in the coming months: The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. Here’s what another insider told Shuter about Hathaway and The Devil Wears Prada 3:

The studio would greenlight production tomorrow. But Anne holds all the power because fans won’t accept a Devil Wears Prada movie without Andy Sachs.

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada previously told People that they’d be open to a third movie should there be a good script and “the core four” from the franchise (meaning Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci) all say yes.

It’s no surprise that 20th Century Studios would want another sequel after The Devil Wears Prada 2’s hit release. So far, the movie has earned $446 million globally against a reported $100 million production budget – skirting way past the original movie’s total earnings of $326 million worldwide. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year!

The movie has also earned acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Some highlights of the movie we’ve been talking about here on CinemaBlend are the savage way Miranda says “That’s all” again, the sweet moment for Stanley Tucci’s Nigel that broke our hearts, and Justin Theroux’s hilarious character Benji.

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While Anne Hathaway is apparently unsure about The Devil Wears Prada 3 right now, one of the sources says that “nobody believes” Hathaway will never budge on a sequel, she just wants a reason to come back to Andy Sachs again that “actually matters.” Time will tell if another movie set in the fashion world will come to pass. Until then, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing in theaters.