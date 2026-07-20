Anne Hathaway Is Having A Big Year With 5 Movies, And I Love Her Take On It

There's been a lot of talk about Zendaya having a big year, given she has four movies on the docket. However, I keep forgetting what a big year it is for Anne Hathaway as well, as she has five films out this year. Just looking at her movie schedule has me exhausted. Most recently, she's been promoting The Odyssey (her third film of the year) ahead of two additional releases later this year So how does she feel about all of this work? Well, she shared a great take:

It goes without saying that Hathaway is a talented actress, but the notion of her having five films on the 2026 movie schedule releases feels like a dream. On that note, she knows she’s having a big year, and I love the expressions of gratitude she shares with People :

I’m excited. This is very, very fun. It’s extremely surreal. But I’m at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn’t come around very often, and certainly doesn’t last forever. So I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I’m going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water — that’ll be that moment.

Hathaway definitely has a lot of moments this year. She started the year with Mother Mary, which hit theaters back in April. The David Lowrey film is a psychological musical drama that's been heralded by critics as a “fascinating chamber piece.” The film has also been praised for the originality it uses to tell a story of celebrity and obsession.

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Then in May, fans had their prayers answered when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters and reunited Hathaway with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Plenty of fans had high expectations, which were met when the actors seamlessly stepped back into their old roles . This also reunited them with the original director, David Frankel, who directed the first film.

Hathaway is now receiving rave reviews for her performance as Penelope in The Odyssey, which gives Christopher Nolan back his box office crown with an epic opening weekend. In the Homer epic brought to life, Hathaway plays Penelope, the wife of Matt Damon’s Odysseus and mother to Tom Holland’s Telemachus. So, all in all, she's been quite busy, so I'm glad a source also said this:

Right now, she’s focused on family and enjoying a little downtime.

However, Hathaway will soon have more press to do, thanks to The End of Oak Street, which is set for an August 14 release. Somehow, this is the Hathaway film that surprised me the most. I wasn’t expecting the suburban prehistoric story when the trailer dropped, yet such a film makes sense coming from from producer J.J. Abrams , who works in tandem with director David Robert Mitchell. I know I’m not the only one curious with how it’s going to do at the box office.

Finally, Hathaway will end the year similar to how she started, with a psychological thriller. That film, Verity, is directed by Michael Showalter and will be released October 2. In it, Hathaway plays a bedridden author whose husband hires a ghostwriter (Dakota Johnson) to finish her book series. The two can be seen in the Colleen Hoover adaptation in the first trailer .

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What amazes me above all the work Anne Hathaway has done, though, is that while promoting it, she's also expecting her third baby with husband Adam Shulman, and it's due sometime this year. Few stars have the kind of work ethic that Hathaway has, and I'm loving that she's continuing to thrive in Hollywood!