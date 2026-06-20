‘Not Really The Story.’ Anne Hathaway Got Real About Pregnancy Struggles Before Announcement At 43

From the outside looking in, Anne Hathaway is thriving. She's going to release three more films on the 2026 movie schedule , and she just announced that she’s pregnant with her third child ! However, the good tends to come with a bit of bad, too, as the actress noted while talking about the struggles she's had with pregnancy before.

While The Princess Diaries actress was already having a big year with the releases of Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2, it just got bigger as she will be welcoming a new member to her family. However, Hathaway’s recent announcement brought me back to 2019 when she was pregnant with her second child. During an interview with AP News, she opened up about how trying to conceive wasn’t as easy as people may have thought:

I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant. And you get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time. But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That’s not really the story. Or that’s one part of the story. And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that.

Through these comments, the Rachel Getting Married actress is bringing awareness to a very real issue that many women face. It is a common misconception that getting pregnant is easy. But the reality is that the road to getting there can be challenging, whether it’s facing the strains of miscarriages or failing to conceive.

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To further make her point, Anne Hathaway made sure to celebrate the pregnancy of her second child by posting her baby bump on Instagram, saying she was sending “extra love” to women who’ve dealt with fertility issues, as she had. The Interstellar actress continued to talk about what inspired her post and the message she wanted to send out there:

I didn’t just wave a magic wand and, ‘I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me, gosh, admire my bump now!’ It’s more complicated than that. I was just aware of the fact that when it came time to post that I was pregnant, somebody was going to feel even more isolated because of it. And I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me.

I love that she's so open about this and uses her platform to connect with other women. I have a feeling that the Bride Wars actress will continue to be an inspiration, as she’ll be juggling the pregnancy of her third child with her career. I mean, Hathaway described her insane run of 2026 movies as her own “Eras Tour,” and there's still a lot of work for her to do in 2026.

For starters, The Devil Wears Prada star has already released two movies this year. Now, she's gearing up to promote the releases of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the sci-fi flick The End of Oak Street. After that, she'll release the book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity. And, on top of all that, she's working on the movie Alone at Dawn and the adaptation of Yesteryear. Oh, and we can't forget that she confirmed Princess Diaries 3 is in the works !

But I know the Ella Enchanted actress will be a pro at multitasking work with her pregnancy. After all, she previously stated that she doesn’t do anything “half measure” and is all about commitment. As she’s been a loving mother already to her two sons, I know she’ll continue to find the perfect balance between attending to her growing family and her professional career. Take a look below at Hathaway showing off that baby bump for child #3:

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I’m incredibly happy for Anne Hathaway, her family and their next bundle of joy. By bringing awareness to fertility struggles through her posts and demonstrating the balancing act of work and family, she’s truly a positive role model for many women.

Now, as Anne Hathaway prepares for her third child, make sure to catch her summer releases in theaters, as The Odyssey premieres on July 17th and The End of Oak Street drops on August 14th.