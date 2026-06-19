Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, And Lily Collins, Mindy Kaling And More Had Sweet Reactions

It may be Father’s Day weekend, but it looks like both Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have something to celebrate, as the actress announced that she is pregnant with their third child. After the 43-year-old Academy Award winner took to social media for the big reveal, many of her celebrity friends including Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and Lily Collins chimed in to congratulate her and her family on becoming a party of 5.

Anne Hathaway gave a glimpse at her growing baby bump in an adorable Instagram video set to the tune of Barbara Lewis’ 1965 hit “Baby I’m Yours,” which you can see below:

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

In the video, Anne Hathaway walks into the frame wearing a flowy white crop-top and matching maxi skirt with her arms crossed over her midriff. She smiles before dropping her arms to reveal her bump, then wraps her arms around it in a hug as she giggles and dashes away.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

As far as pregnancy announcements go, this one wasn’t as bombastic as Keke Palmer’s viral SNL bump reveal, and the stage is admittedly smaller than Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl announcement, but Anne Hathaway did it in way that was emotional and classically simple, which fits her style just perfectly.

Fans and celebrities alike were overjoyed with her big news, as some recognizable names hit the comments section in celebration, including:

Gigi Hadid: YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY💖💖💘💘💘💝

YESSSS MOMMMYYYYY💖💖💘💘💘💝 Lily Collins: Oh my!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you all!!! Soooooo happy

Oh my!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations to you all!!! Soooooo happy Mindy Kaling: ❤️

❤️ Tracie Thoms: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh, honey!!! I’m BEYOND thrilled for you!!!!! 😍😍😍

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh, honey!!! I’m BEYOND thrilled for you!!!!! 😍😍😍 Priyanka Chopra: 👏🥹😍yesss congratulations

👏🥹😍yesss congratulations Dinah Jane: 🥹😭😭 congratulations princess of Genovia

The former Fifth Harmony member nailed it with the mention of Genovia, as many fans were referencing the beloved character from The Princess Diaries.

We already knew this was a huge year for Anne Hathaway, who has a whopping five projects hitting the 2026 movie calendar. In addition to Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2, fans will be able catch her in The Odyssey next month, The End of Oak Street in August, and the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity in October.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Little did we know that none of these would be the biggest arrival for Anne Hathaway this year.

The actress and Adam Shulman were married in 2012 and share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, though she has opened up in the past about fertility struggles and revealed that she experienced a miscarriage in 2019.

We’re hoping for all the health and happiness for Anne Hathaway and her family as they prepare to welcome a new addition.