‘I Was Kind Of Insulted’: Original The Mummy Director Gives Honest Thoughts On The Tom Cruise Reboot

As The Mummy commemorates its 25th anniversary, even making a triumphant return to theaters , the film's director Stephen Sommers reminisces on the enduring charm of the 1999 blockbuster that transcended into a cultural phenomenon. Universal Pictures' release, which featured Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, not only amassed a staggering $409 million globally but also ignited a franchise including two sequels and a spinoff that introduced the larger world to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Scorpion King. Yet amidst the celebration, in a recent interview Sommers reveals a blend of nostalgia and disappointment—particularly towards the team involved with the 2017 reboot starring Tom Cruise, a project that he felt “insulted” by due to the lack of courtesy in involving him, the original visionary behind one of the best movies of the 1990s .

In 2017, Universal Studios launched a reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, intending to establish their Dark Universe . Despite high expectations, the film struggled critically and commercially, ultimately marking the project as a “failed experiment” for the studio . Amid reflections on the 90s film's 25th anniversary, Sommers expressed his disenchantment with the reboot during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter . He shared a particularly candid perspective on not being consulted about the new direction:

No. Actually, I was kind of insulted because the writers and director [Alex Kurtzman] of that Tom Cruise one, no one ever contacted me. I contact people if I was going to take over somebody’s thing. The third one, which Rob [Cohen] directed, it’s kind of my baby. I didn’t want to step on his toes, so I helped produce it. But I had nothing to do with the Tom Cruise one. They never contacted me or called me. I was doing other things, and it’s not like I sat crying. I just think it’s common courtesy.

It's a real bummer to hear about Stephen Sommers' disappointment, and his point about the lack of communication could very well be a critical factor in why some reboots just don't click with fans. Let's face it, the original The Mummy wasn't just a hit; it was a defining action movie of the '90s , masterfully mixing horror, adventure, and a sprinkle of humor—a recipe that's tough for any flick to replicate. This film didn't just revive a genre that had been collecting dust for ages; it also catapulted Brendan Fraser into the limelight and opened up a whole new world of archaeological thrills for a fresh generation of moviegoers. With its heartfelt character arcs, top-notch practical effects, and a dose of campy charm, the OG Mummy set a towering standard that's hard to match.

The Dark Universe might've been dead on arrival, but thanks to Brendan Fraser's triumphant Oscar win in 2023 and his surging popularity, there's a renewed buzz about another legit sequel to the '99 classic. And guess what? Fraser's totally on board for another adventure . However, if there’s a new sequel brewing, it seems no one's given Stephen Sommers the memo. Reflecting on his connections at Universal, Sommers revealed:

Not that I know. All the people at Universal are new after I left. I don’t really know them, and they haven’t got a hold of me, so I don’t know what’s in their heads. At the same time, it would have to be something really special. Of course, I would work with all of those actors again.

Reboots are tricky to nail—after all, the 90s tale of Evie and Rick in The Mummy was, in essence, a modern take on the 1932 Boris Karloff classic. If the franchise moves forward in any meaningful way, hopefully, they'll bring Stephen Sommers into the loop. If you're itching to dive back into the sands of time with The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, grab your Peacock subscription and start streaming.