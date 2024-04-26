The Brenaissance Continues As The Mummy Returns To Theaters. Why The Brendan Fraser Classic Needs To Be Seen On The Big Screen

1999 was one of those special years at the box office. Some of the best ‘90s movies premiered in those 12 months, and as a result classics like The Matrix, The Blair Witch Project, and Fight Club all landed with thunderous applause. But of course, that was also the year that The Mummy came out; and with the Brennaisasance currently in full swing, the 25th anniversary has seen a theatrical re-issue hitting the movies.

So for various reasons, which we’re about to get into today, I encourage any fans of Rick and Evelyn’s adventures to get out to a theater and enjoy it as if it was a fresh entry on the 2024 movie release schedule ! Let’s talk about why The Mummy needs to be celebrated in a big way, as it turns old enough to rent a car.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Mummy At Its Core Is An Old School Monster Movie Throwback

After going through a hell of a period in development hell, The Mummy helped Universal resurrect its iconic Universal Monsters franchise; and to surprising results. If you ask me, the big reason that the Stephen Sommers directed film did so well in the same year that Neo became “The Chosen One” and Brad Pitt asked Edward Norton to hit him as hard as he could is simple: it was an old Hollywood throwback that got it right.

Nostalgia always seems to be in style, especially at the movies. But you need to do it right, and capture the magic of that bygone era we just don’t seem to capture anymore. The Mummy is a thrilling ride that deserves popcorn, soda, and a call to your parents to bring you home after. Ok, so you might not need that last part, but my point still stands. This is a film that plays to an audience as if home video or streaming aren’t a thing; and that can be seen and heard in many different factors.

(Image credit: Universal)

Brendan Fraser And Rachel Weisz's Charm Has Always Been Larger Than Life

“Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.” “Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser.” No matter what order you put their names in, The Mummy’s charming central couple have always been one for the ages. And a huge part of that is because of the performances by Weisz and Fraser, which fully form Evelyn Carnahan and Rick O’Connell into people you want to follow straight into Hamunaptra.

For Brendan Fraser, this early period in his career saw him doubling down on the adorable hunkiness he was already gathering steam around in George of the Jungle, which may or may not have made Fraser’s diet-related memory issues on that movie kind of worth it. While Rachel Weisz would get more of the action part of the equation in The Mummy Returns, her headstrong and curious librarian character wasn’t a pushover…even if she pushed over an entire library by accident.

With a supporting cast that only throws heavy hitters like Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, and Oded Fehr into the mix, The Mummy strengthens itself into a full fledged adventure-comedy. But the very believable romance between Rick and Evelyn is the glue that holds it all together, and makes the journey that much more rewarding.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal)

That Jerry Goldsmith Score Deserves The Best Sound System Possible

If you’re lucky, your major monster motion picture has a memorable theme that people can recall at a moment’s notice. The Mummy’s score does us all one better, and delivers wall to wall showstopping musical brilliance. I still get chills and the sense that I can do pretty much anything when listening to Jerry Goldsmith’s score for this movie, especially whenever “The Sand Volcano” comes on.

Maestro Goldsmith is no stranger to movie scenes dramatically enhanced by music , as the man has worked on everything from the Star Trek movies to Looney Tunes: Back in Action; with Patton and Planet of the Apes thrown in for good measure. So for an old school adventure picture, you really need a composer that understands the assignment, and Jerry Goldsmith absolutely did when he wrote The Mummy’s score.

Even on its own, it's a musical tapestry that fills every corner of your mind’s eye with danger and thrills. Frankly, the only thing better than hearing The Mummy’s music in a movie theater is if it were somehow remastered to play in an IMAX auditorium. Maybe that’s something to work on for The Mummy Returns’ 25th anniversary.

(Image credit: Universal)

Imhotep’s Gigantic Sand Attack Belongs On The Big Screen

If I had to pick one scene from The Mummy that screams “big screen,” it has to be the moment in the third act where Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) conjures a massive sandstorm to try and take out Rick O’Connell. First of all, that is the iconic image from the movie; so much so that it’s on pretty much every iteration of box art and promotional poster you could think of. Take yourself back to 1999 for a moment, and picture seeing this at your local theater:

(Image credit: Universal)

Tell me you wouldn’t want to go see that movie on a huge screen! Tell me that Arnold Vosloo creating a gigantic sand face of doom, complete with evil smile, isn’t big screen worthy. I commend you for trying, but this is one of those moments that needs to be seen as large as possible. Seriously Universal, can we chat about an IMAX remaster for the future?!

(Image credit: Universal)

We Could Get A Mummy Returns Re-release, Or The Mummy 4 Out Of The Deal

If you didn’t know about my love for what artist Super Yaki has rightfully named "the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz," then you know about it now. And if I’ve convinced you to see The Mummy in theaters, there’s an added bonus that could come out of this current revival screening.

You see, I don’t think Universal’s merely stuffing its schedule, and I’m not convinced this is just a 25th anniversary celebration. My fledging theory is that the studio wants to see how well The Mummy does with its revival screenings, in hopes of possibly greenlighting The Mummy 4. We are in the middle of the Brenaissance after all, and Fraser is up for a Mummy sequel .

Also, consider this: last year Jurassic Park was released into theaters, which may have been partially due to the 30th anniversary. With Box Office Mojo estimating $5 million being grossed by that return, that success may have been what granted us a new Jurassic follow-up slated for 2025. So I’m thinking if The Mummy performs well enough, those wheels will start turning yet again.

Does anyone really need a “good reason” to see a movie like The Mummy on the big screen? No, they don’t; because returning to the theater for an old favorite never goes out of style. And considering I’ve never seen this picture in a movie theater, having the chance to do so for the first time is quite a win in my book.

So there you have it! The Mummy’s 25th anniversary screenings have begun, and while I’m not certain how long they’ll run for, I think we’re at least getting a full week out of the deal. So check your local listings, assemble your cosplay appropriately, and don’t find yourself on the wrong side of the river.