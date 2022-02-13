Is Liam Neeson Really Quitting Action Movies? What The Blacklight Actor Has To Say

It’s almost been fifteen years since Liam Neeson’s career reached new heights when the actor made a famous movie phone call in Taken. Of course, it went on to become a modern classic and among the best action movies of late. Ever since he talked about his “particular set of skills” in the 2008 success ( much to the actor’s disbelief ), Neeson has continued to star in more stunt-heavy films, as he approaches his ‘70s. How far will the actor's action star career stretch?

Liam Neeson’s latest action flick is Blacklight, which landed in theaters this weekend. The movie comes not long after the actor previously said this time last year that he’s planning on retiring from the genre pretty soon , but was he serious? Here’s the latest, per the actor’s words:

I turn 70 this year, so I’m still getting away with it. I think the action movies will draw to a close — they have to. Audiences aren’t stupid, you know. They’re gonna go, ‘Oh, fuck this guy, Liam Neeson. He’s got to be 71, 72, 73...’ I’ll stop at some stage.

Neeson shared that he’s still planning on calling it quits on the slick action movies he’s become famous for soon when speaking with Today . He jokingly attributed the decision to audiences, who he thinks won’t be privy to a man in his ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s being an action star. Of course to that, there are quite a few actors who have broken the mold and done it as older actors. Arnold Schwarzenegger is 74 and reprised his role in a Terminator movie not too long ago. Similarly, Sylvester Stallone is 75 and recently wrapped on The Expendables 4 .

Liam Neeson’s latest action movie has the actor playing an FBI operative named Travis Block who uncovers a conspiracy theory within the government. Check out the trailer for Blacklight :

Critics have not been kind to Blacklight, with Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern saying it’s “not a movie at all” among other similar sentiments. Moviegoers are mixed on Blacklight so far and during its opening weekend, it’s not expected to impress with a $2.9 million projected in the domestic market.

Coming up next, Liam Neeson has two more action thrillers that he has already filmed. One is called Memory and the other is called Retribution. He’s also signed on to a few more films that appear to be within the same genre, so while the actor is getting ready to switch gears, as he’s put it, perhaps to English romantic comedies , don’t expect him to go cold turkey after Blacklight.

Liam Neeson certainly has a range, and after a massive era of exploring his soft spot in action, we could see him taking on all types of different projects without a gun in hand.