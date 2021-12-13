James Bond Actress Naomie Harris Recalls Getting Groped By A-Lister During Audition

This year has been a banner year for Naomie Harris as she starred in two of the year’s biggest films – No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Of course, her career has grown rapidly since her star-making turn in 2002’s 28 Days Later and Harris has a slew of projects coming up. Yet, like many women in Hollywood, her journey hasn’t been without its share of inappropriate moments. The No Time to Die star recently even recalled a time where an A-lister groped her during an audition.

The #MeToo movement led many female stars to open up about harassment and sometimes abuse they experienced in Hollywood. The James Bond actress recently shared an experience from her own career -- though she didn’t expose the offender’s identity. Naomie Harris revealed to You magazine what happened when an A-lister put his hand up her skirt.

What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was he is– such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was. Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… (the perpetrator) was immediately removed.

Naomie Harris did note she was able to see the shift in Hollywood’s reaction to such incidents as another movie didn't turn out the same way. Given the number of allegations made in recent years, it's not a surprise to hear someone involved with the James Bond franchise would have a similar experience, though she does not explain the project she was working on at the time the incident happened, and it clearly didn't sideline the Moonlight star’s career.

Of course, Naomie Harris wouldn’t be the first star to reveal moments like this one in their careers. Other stars like Silent Night's Keira Knightley, Demi Lovato and Evan Rachel Wood have spoken up about their experiences with inappropriate moments in Hollywood. As more stars become vocal about their shocking experiences, it has led to big stars like Armie Hammer and Marilyn Mason being called out over allegations. Workspaces will hopefully be safer moving forward.

With the incident now behind her, Naomie Harris has moved forward with her thriving Hollywood career. Along with No Time to Die and Venom 2 already released as part of the 2021 movie schedule, the Black and Blue star can be seen in Apple TV+’s Swan Song trailer along with Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali, which arrives on Dec. 17.