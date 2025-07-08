James Bond Has Used Old Scenes To Audition New Actors, And I Know What They Should Do For Bond 26

Despite feeling like we’ve come closer to seeing James Bond 26 in action, we still have a bit of a wait to endure ahead of us. Amazon-MGM Studios’ rumored 007 wish list doesn’t make it any easier, as the likes of Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson are now being discussed as the next tuxedoed super spy. This means the audition process might be kicking off real soon, and knowing the traditional methods of sussing out the next Bond, I think some minor tweaks are in order.

Traditional James Bond Auditions Used From Russia With Love As The Material

While it’s not the end-all/be-all part of the process, a lot of stories from 00-auditions past center around one key scene from Sean Connery’s James Bond movies. A moment where Mr. Bond introduces himself to opposing spy Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) has been the benchmark for tryouts involving previous hopefuls.

Through stories such as Sam Neill’s reluctant Bond audition and the account of Daniel Craig’s own process of landing the gig, the scene you’re about to see has been present throughout:

It's The Right Size | FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE - YouTube Watch On

As we’ve heard from EON Productions’ resident casting director Debbie McWilliams, the Bond 26 audition process could be as tough as it always has been. Even with frontrunners being thrown around in the press daily, that’s not enough of an indicator to select who would be the right face to carry this legacy franchise into a new era.

Daniel Craig’s mythic shadow kind of makes it even harder, which is why I think we need to use a selection of moments from his movies to really vet the next generation properly.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

The Next James Bond Should Run A Gauntlet Of James Bond Scenes From Daniel Craig’s Arc…

Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies evolved the character in such a way that emotional weight is inherent to his personality. Put that together with 007 being in his most physically fit form, and you’ll also need to test the physical performance abilities of such a star.

If I had to narrow it down to three scenes that put this to the test, they’d be the opening bathroom fight from Casino Royale, Bond’s “I never left” scene at the end of Quantum of Solace, and his interrogation by Javier Bardem’s Silva in Skyfall. In this triptych of moments, you’d have emotional range, cutting wit, and stunt work all on display.

I think the relationship between James Bond and M is the bedrock that really needs to anchor 007 in his future adventures. My apologies to those of you disappointed that I didn't include any Vesper scenes from Casino Royale. However, I’d say whoever gets into the next round would need to work through at least one of those more tender moments.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

All of this talk about the process to land a new 007 is pretty lengthy, and you can begin to see why it’ll take a minute to secure a new actor. If reports of the next James Bond movie being “impossible” to land before 2028 are true, there will be plenty of time to audition the next iteration of the Commander himself.

Of course, if the 2026 video game 007 First Light hits as big as IO Interactive is hoping, we could see the playing field shaken up a little further. I’ll wait until the gameplay footage drops later this summer before really weighing First Light’s “mysterious” actor as a candidate any further. Surely we have the time before any official decisions are made, right?